Tornadoes aiming to stay at the forefront

The Launceston Tornadoes are stepping up on and off the court ahead of the commencement of the NBL1 South season. The NBL1 is expanding nationally, and the NBL1 South is no exception with the Casey Cavaliers and Keilor Thunder growing the competition this season. The Tornadoes are eager to stay on the forefront of the competition and have taken the step of appointing Jason Street as their full time general manager. With a career largely spent in sales, people management and business management, Street wants to focus on further entwining the Tornadoes to the community. READ MORE: Tasmania interested in Commonwealth Games 2026 bi However, Street has one ultimate goal to bring to Launceston's beloved basketball team. "The first thing is a title, it's been many, many years since we've seen that title so that's probably our main focus straightaway," he said. "From a success point of view, it's about growing the club into a powerhouse that players want to come and play at and the fans want to come and be part of." After being a regular fixture around the Tornadoes as a volunteer and at matches, Street said he couldn't resist the opportunity to take the club forward in the upcoming season. Street's appointment comes as the Tornadoes get ready to launch their strategic plan in the coming weeks. "So I get the ability to basically take control of the strategic plan and be the person that drives that forward, with the assistance of the board, the coaches and the players," he said. "The full-time role obviously gives me the chance to really focus on that and assist the club to achieve that, obviously in the past it's been hard to focus solely on that. Vice chairperson Jenn Heggarty added: "Jason stood out as a volunteer, and we understand that there is a lot of work to be done in this role and he'll be able to do it with the passion and understanding of the culture and what it's like to be on the sidelines of Tornadoes' home games. "He also has really great life experience through the roles that he has had and ... being full-time, he'll be able to work with our community and our supporters to the level we really want to do."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/125008235/8aba37af-500d-4516-913e-bd4fc64da327.JPG/r0_209_4032_2487_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg