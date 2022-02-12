From the editor's desk

newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

This week the state, and the North was shocked at the quick exit of Education Minister Sarah Courtney. It followed public and political criticism of her European vacation just as school was returning. While Ms Courtney said the backlash was not her reason for quitting, it would not be surprising if it contributed in some way. Her departure speaks to a broader issue, however, with ministers taking on multiple portfolios. The House of Assembly numbers debate is likely to ramp up in coming weeks, with discussion around increasing the number back up to 35 - it was reduced to 25 in 1998. With smaller numbers ministers have a lot more responsibility - they work hard. And we know Sarah Courtney was a hard worker and her career was not without its challenges. She took on health, the poisoned chalice, right before the global pandemic unfolded, she dealt with the public scandal of her private relationship, and then most recently she was slammed for her European vacation. Yes politicians take on this role knowing the responsibility, and that they will be in the public eye and therefore criticised, but I don't think anyone, even politicians are immune to being burnt out. It will be interesting to see how it plays out over the next two weeks, with plans for a Cabinet reshuffle and debate over parliamentary numbers to come. What we do know for sure is the Premier has some serious planning to do. Melissa Mobbs, acting editor