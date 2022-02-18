community,

A cadet firefighter program on truwana/Cape Barren Island is providing positive opportunities and future succession planning for the local community. At 500 square kilometers, Cape Barren Island is home to about 70 people, 40 homes, a hospital, a school, airport and shops. Acting station officer Roger Brown said Cape Barren Island Fire Brigade is solely responsible for responding to fires and related emergencies on the island. READ MORE: Pipers Brook bushfire contained, fire crews remain on site "It makes it one of the most challenging and exciting fire brigades to support as the Tasmanian Fire Service North East," Mr Brown said. The idea behind the cadetship program was born from a practice fire evacuation at Cape Barren Island School. "Following the annual practice fire evacuation at the Cape Barren Island school, discussions began into succession planning for the brigade, and the possibility of a cadet firefighter program," said Mr Brown. READ MORE: Taser man could face monster costs order "With support from the school, which included assistant principal Charlotte White leading by example and completing her brigade induction, a cadet firefighter program was established, and has been running successfully for six months now." With updated equipment and a newly-elected leadership team, Cape Barren Island Fire Brigade has welcomed eight new firefighters in addition to the nine cadets. READ MORE: An animal's best friend remembered following death The cadets have been provided Tasmania Fire Service uniforms and have participated in controlled burns. Me Brown said the partnership between the school and the fire brigade was also teaching students life, cultural and employment skills that would enhance career pathways later in life. "Having started my firefighting journey as a junior member of the Mount Nelson Fire Brigade when I was 12 years old, following in the footsteps of my father who volunteered for 40 years, I personally relate to the juniors at Cape Barren Island, and I'm hopeful sharing my experience and career will inspire and encourage them," Mr Brown said. "Cadets are being provided opportunities to develop skills in teamwork, practical skills, communications, and social skills. "Which do not often present to kids in remote areas such as Cape Barren Island."

