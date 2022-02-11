newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A bushfire watch and act alert has been issued for those at Pipers Brook Road, Bridport Road and Ferny Hill Road. The fire, travelling North-West, is expected to be difficult to control. Residents have been warned to monitor the changing conditions, with the bushfire possibly impacting the areas within the next eight hours. An advice message was also issued for Lebrina, Wyena, Golconda, Ferny Hill Road and surrounds to monitor conditions. However, there is no immediate threat to the community. TFS issued a smoker alert for a separate fire at Deloraine Waste Disposal Site, Tip Road. There is no threat to the community, but smoke may be visible from Deloraine and Quamby Brook. EARLIER: The Tasmanian Fire Service has announced that an ongoing fire in the state's north was caused by an out of control burn. Tasmania Fire Service Incident Controller for the Pipers Brook bushfire Gary Johnson said that the burn was on private land and the owner had a valid permit. "The fire was an escaped burn off on a property on Pipers Brook Road," he said. READ MORE: Mowbray woman fined after PayWave spree with stolen bank card "The fire has escalated from 240 hectares to 1140 hectares overnight." The burnt areas are predominately plantation area and native forest. There has been no property loss at this stage. Fire crews are currently working to contain the fire with the southern boundary seeming to be contained. Crews are containing the boundaries of the blaze, whilst monitoring changes to weather that may see the northern boundary affected. Mr Johnson said overnight conditions led to the fire spreading rapidly throughout the night and that the fire is hoping to be contained in coming days. "Over the next few days we expect this fire to burn within containment lines," he said. READ MORE: Adolescent self-harm linked to school attendance "Our predominant focus is to contain the fire to Pipers River Road and Golconda Road to the south end and then Fernly Tree Hill Road to the east and then push containment lines across the North. "There were some issues last night with spot fires which went to the east, that has joined into the major fire. The unpredictable weather patterns within the local area have proved costly." Fire response crews continued well into the night on Thursday and into Friday morning, after the bushfire at Lebrina and Wyena was extended to areas of Golconda, Ferny Hill Road and surrounds. By 7.15am Friday morning, the fire was downgraded to Advice and those living in the areas were advised to monitor conditions and remain vigilant. READ MORE: Tasmania interested in Commonwealth Games 2026 bid Daniel Crocker from Fork It Farm saw the fire spread firsthand and remained on watch and act, monitoring the fire well into Friday morning. "My father in-law asked me if we saw the fire and I said no, we were inside doing other work and then we saw the smoke and it spread from there," he said. "There are still helicopters here this morning [Friday] dumping water so it's pretty intense. We were lucky the wind swung around and blew it away so we didn't get covered with the smoke and ash luckily. "It was an intense time getting prepared, sorting the farm out and organising the animals. Our first thought is what can we do to protect the animals, we have too many to move all of them at once, but we make sure they all have water and a place to go if the fire comes our way."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/146432937/a8050404-56f6-4435-9f3b-1fcb13dca6e3.jpeg/r0_618_3109_2375_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg