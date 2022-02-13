news, local-news,

A group of Tasmanian's have completed their journey into becoming the state's next leaders. Recently, 24 of Tasmania's brightest upcoming leaders graduated from the acclaimed Tasmanian Leaders Program ready to make positive change across the state. Participants in the 15th Tasmanian Leaders Program took on the knowledge and determination gained throughout 2021 to lead positive and lasting change in their diverse areas of interest. Described as a life-changing journey, the Tasmania Leaders Program enhances the connectivity and leadership capacity of its participants. More than 300 Tasmanians have completed the program since it began sixteen years ago. Recent graduate of the program Jarred Ranson works for the City of Launceston and is the team leader of Strategy, Economic Development and Analytics. "My role is future focused, we look at what changes we think need to happen in Launceston and what the information, data and research shows us about our region and how we can address challenges and make the most of opportunities," he said. "I've lived in Tasmania all my life and there a places we went to and people I met that I didn't know existed. I got to walk in their shoes and learn more about the state, which in turn helps my line of work." Mr Ranson said it was hard to put into words the impact it had on him. "It's a very immersive program, you get to meet people from different backgrounds and hear about their stories and leadership experience," he said. READ MORE: Adolescent self-harm linked to school attendance "We also hear about challenges that people have faced especially over the past year, but also further back than that. We looked into issues regarding indigenous Tasmanians and what has happened here in Tasmania's dark past. "Every year the Tasmanian Leaders Program is different and it's tailored to the participants and the issues facing the state. You get to meet a lot of incredible people with amazing life stories and lessons that we can take from and put into our own leadership skills." Mr Ranson said he would encourage future leaders to apply for the program to further their skill set and meet with other aspiring change-makers. The program is intentionally diverse and draws participants from all areas of Tasmania. It challenges participants to examine and explore their viewpoints to encourage new thinking. READ MORE: Mowbray woman fined after PayWave spree with stolen bank car Participants must also work together to deliver a project that will increase Tasmania's socio-economic vibrancy. Tasmanian Leaders chief executive Angela Driver said graduates of the Tasmanian Leaders Program come away feeling motivated, more confident in their abilities and more aware of the broad range of issues relevant to Tasmania's future. "In the current environment, the need for agile and dynamic leadership in the private, public and not-for-profit sectors is essential for our continued prosperity," she said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/146432937/0ba44077-a782-4798-b237-194329f81b9b.jpg/r0_214_4200_2587_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg