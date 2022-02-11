news, local-news,

Romance is in the air and preparations are meaning all hands on deck to ensure that orders are ready for Valentines Day this year Florists across the city have been busy cutting, organising and wrapping thousands of roses and other flowers into stunning bouquets for customers, to show their love for the special person in their life. For Florage Florist in Kings Meadows, Valentine's Day proves to be a busy day, with weeks of preparations needed to ensure orders are ready. Owner Karen Bugelli said that the shop's main focus was being centred around Tasmanian products and plants. "We purely supply lost of Tasmanian, locally grown flowers," she said. "We are selling our mixed bouquets, which we will have lots of ready to pick up on the day for those needing a last minute bunch. We have some roses available but most are already sold out due to the limited numbers as a result of importation issues with COVID. "We also have our Tasmanian Hamper Co business here for those who are wanting to make up a beautiful hamper full of Tasmanian made goodies." Valentines Day is also the busiest day of the year for Launceston florist, Tamar Valley Rose Shop. The shop, first opened in 1978 when now co-owner and retail managers Megan Lee's parents Helen and Peter started growing commercial cut roses at Rosevears. Ms Lee said that herself and her brother grew up in the world of flowers so it was no surprise that they took over the family business. "When I finished school I did my apprenticeship in floristry and currently we have the shop on St Johns Street. All the work is done here." Tamar Valley Rose Shop has around 80,000 rose bushes on their farm at Rosevears, with a hectare undercover and everything hydroponically grown in climate controlled greenhouses. Ms Lee said that having the farm and the shop shows the 'farm to florist' business model that she believes adds to their success. "Due to importation constraints and issues with getting supply from interstate, we have a great system set up so that we have our own supply of roses ready to go, especially for a time such as Valentine's Day to ensure we have enough flowers for the high demand," she said.

