As Valentine's Day draws closer and the frenzy to organise something special grows, feel calm knowing there are plenty of ways you can spend a romantic day in Launceston with your beloved. World Street Eats will be hosting a Valentine's Day themed event on Sunday from 11am to 3pm at Civic Square for couples who may be unable to get away from work on the actual day. Organiser Pearl Chinthammit said Street Eats, held every second Sunday of the month, would have Tassie Tenor performing, as well as pink balloons and a flower stall to recognise Valentine's Day. READ MORE: Adolescent self-harm linked to school attendance There will be 11 food stalls on the day, with some stallholders possibly creating a special menu to celebrate. "It's a special occasion, and with Valentine's Day on Monday people might have to work. So, to have a day out before Monday would be good for them," Ms Chinthammit said. However, the market is not the only event being held for partners to share a special time. Plenty of Launceston restaurants are taking the opportunity to also bring love to February 14. Cataract on Paterson will be hosting a high tea - with a love potion cocktail on arrival - on Sunday for those who want to treat their partners to something special. For sweet treats and tasty delights, Charlie's Dessert House will also be open and serving on Valentine's Day. READ MORE: Courtney's resignation sparks debate on House of Assembly numbers However, some places have already filled up, such as Firestorm Tacos and Bar. The Mexican establishment is holding a couple's grazing, but has sold out due to demand. Ding Sing is serving free champagne on arrival to toast the happy couples who walk into their restaurant. If you want something a little different to a restaurant for Valentine's Day, then perhaps a pop-up picnic is an option with Angel Wings Picnic Events. The company offers a luxury picnic for two hours and do all the set up, clean up, pack down, and transportation of what is included. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rJYMCBtgZ6tPW9SEJHL7c7/6ec9ab60-139e-47fa-9c28-c01ed164dc6a.jpg/r0_105_4200_2478_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg