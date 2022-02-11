news, local-news, Sarah Courtney, Peter Gutwein, Tasmanian government

Sarah Courtney is a significant loss to Tasmania's Liberal government. Articulate, confident, intelligent and passionate, Ms Courtney was a capable performer; one of the few who comfortably rated a senior ministry. Her resignation would not have been expected by many. There are older, longer-serving members of the Tasmanian Parliament whose futures have been more in question. Ms Courtney, in contrast, was one who likely would have helped to bridge a changing of the guard in the Liberal ranks. Indeed, she had the potential to be a future leader. Yet she struggled to find that work-life balance that we're all entitled to have. She was criticised recently for daring to take leave over summer, and her misfortune in contracting COVID, delaying her return from overseas, did not help. In hindsight, the timing could have been better given, as Education Minister, it was her responsibility to address all the angst around how schools will cope with the virus. Not that it would have changed anything if she was on deck; it's simply how it looked. Her honest accounting of the reasons why she has pulled the pin should satisfy even those who so unfairly argue that politicians should always serve out their terms. When individuals are elected to parliament they don't stop being people, with their own personal lives, and sometimes we, as in the wider community, forget that. Ms Courtney's departure though leaves a problem for Premier Peter Gutwein and again exposes a shortcoming in our parliament that must finally be addressed. The truth is there are so very few who could fill Ms Courney's shoes, which is a testament to her but it is also due to Mr Gutwein having a rather shallow talent pool from which to find a successor. Mostly, that's because of the decision that practically everyone who knows anything about state politics now agrees was wrong. Cutting the lower house to 25 members has left both major parties with backbenches that are just too small. For Mr Gutwein right now, it means he has a headache in working out how to assign portfolios and who he brings into Cabinet. With no disrespect, some MPs are not suited to serving as ministers, and yet a few, because the government has no other choice, have been asked to do so. Labor has had the same problem in the past and would in the future. The answer is to restore the House of Assembly to 35 members.

