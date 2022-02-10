news, local-news,

Crews continue to battle a bushfire north-east of Launceston, with several crews and resources being deployed to the area to attempt to control the blaze. The TFS has added Golconda, Ferny Hill Road and surrounds to the watch and act alert list, with Lebrina and Wyena already on alert after a bushfire began on Thursday afternoon around 3pm. Power lines had fallen on Pipers Brook Road, leading to it's closure, as traffic was diverted around the fire zone. By 7:20pm on Thursday the size of the fire was reported as 229 hectares, with multiple resources on hand to control the blaze. District Officer Rick Mahnken said that crews will work into the night. As at 8.25pm a Watch and Act warning remained current for the areas of Lebrina, Wyena, Golconda, Ferny Hill Road and surrounding areas, warning people to monitor conditions as they are changing. "Firefighters and machinery are actively fighting the fire, with aircraft having concluded operations for the night, ground crews will remain in the area overnight," he said. "The fire is currently travelling in a south easterly direction and conditions are changing. The fire is spotting and travelling towards Ferny Hill Road. "Fire crews in the area are actively protecting assets including houses and power infrastructure, with the fire having burnt an area of approximatly 245 hectares". For the latest information stay up to date on the TFS website at fire.tas.gov.au. EARLIER: Tasmanian Fire Service has warned residents of Lebrina and Wyena to be prepared for a bushfire to reach their township within the next two hours. The bushfire is travelling south-east towards Pipers Brook and TFS said the fire was expected to be difficult to control. The fire is on the north side of Pipers Brook Road, about five kilometres from the intersection of Golconda Road. Tasmania Police said Pipers Brook Road was now closed due to the fire and downed powerlines in the area. Local resident Kevin Bell said the fire had spread quickly. "At about 3 o'clock, I just happened to look out the window, I called triple-zero and it was a registered fire under one metre," he said. "But in about three quarters of an hour it had just taken off." READ MORE: Sarah Courtney resigns as Member for Bass and as Education Minister TFS are currently attending, and members of the public asked to avoid the area. Residents have been asked to take action now by checking their bushfire action plan, or getting ready to leave if they are unprepared. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Once the comment section of a post has been turned off, please comment:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/146432937/04c1f2a1-b297-4a96-8d02-6128c6c68d1e.jpeg/r14_376_4026_2643_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg