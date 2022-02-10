sport, cricket,

A week after a fourth versus fifth battle headlined play, another clash between two different teams leads round 16 of the TCL. Perth hosts ACL in a twilight game, with the Demons coming into the clash off the back of a win last week. "We just need to stick to our plans - batting in partnerships and making sure that if we are making starts, going on with them and building a decent score," Perth coach Mat Devlin said. ACL's Matthew Oates admitted his side "wasn't good enough" last week but is eager to play under lights. "Being a twilight game, starting at three o'clock, it's going to be a different vibe and the boys are really excited to get in and give it a red-hot crack." READ MORE: Tasmania set to bid for 2026 Commonwealth Games, government confirms Coming into the game, both sides sit on 26 points, with Evandale Panthers above them in third on 28 and George Town, who have the bye, below on 24. The aforementioned Panthers could push closer to Longford's second place if they defeat them Saturday. Tigers coach Josh Adams is wary of how the Panthers have been playing despite his own side putting together a clinical bowling and fielding performance last week. "Evandale are probably the improved team of the competition this season and they really pushed us out at Evandale late last year," Adams said. READ MORE: TCL Female Boom: Longford defeat Bracknell as undefeated pair meet "We are going to have to play good cricket to come away with the win." Panthers leader Jonty Manktelow was pleased with his side's rollercoaster win last week and knows they can match it with the league's second-placers. "They are all pretty big games for us at the moment, it's another challenge," Manktelow said. "We got pretty close to them last time, so we are pretty confident with the way that we've been playing ... hopefully we can get a win and entrench our spot in third." Legana come off the bye with arguably the league's toughest task, facing Hadspen. The Durhams also lose key members Dylan Sharman, Matthew Wells and Adam Bourke for the clash, with Mike Dunn hopeful of a respectable performance. "We want to put our best foot forward and see how we go, but they are the benchmark and they're at a fairly different level than we are at this stage of our development," he said. Liam Reynolds' Hadspen had a big win over ACL last weekend, pleasing the coach ahead of their Hurricanes Cup campaign on Sunday. "The way our batters, again, posted a decent score and obviously, backing the batters up, Ash Smith bowled absolutely outstanding last week for six wickets," Reynolds said. Trevallyn and Bracknell come in to Saturday's clash both looking to get themselves on the winners' list. Trevallyn coach James Whiteley admitted last week's performance was poor, but praised the work of Clayde White as the leg-spinner took the new ball. "If we win every game from here, I think we are a chance," he said. "We are looking for senior players to step up, more with the bat than the ball ... in this competition, you live and die with your batting." Whiteley and Joey Cullen return at the expense of Sean Barry and Ethan Conway to face the Stags, who are yet to win a game this season.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8mt7fPj3AeZSAF4grZ2EUc/88e946d9-4f5b-4efa-9ae9-e1c688e32397.jpg/r8_171_3192_1970_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg