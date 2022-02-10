news, local-news,

Following a recent society board meeting, organisers of the Royal Launceston Show have announced that this year's event will extend to three days. The Launceston Show was cancelled in both 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, with the 2018 and 2019 shows one-day events on the Thursday public holiday. Organisers said the basis of this decision was the enormous interest within the community and business sector created by the relocation from Inveresk to Quercus Park at Carrick planned before COVID cancellations. READ MORE: Lefroy cannabis trafficker admits to 20-bong-a-day habit Royal Launceston Show Society president Dale Beams said he was pleased to be able to announce the decision. "The show was always traditionally a three-day show," he said. "There are a few exhibitors that can't come through the week that can come on the Saturday which gives us a broader range. It means we can cater to more of the exhibitors that want to be a part of the show. "A lot of the exhibitors have said that it is easier to do it for three days instead of one, so hopefully it all comes together and works out well. READ MORE: Sarah Courtney resigns as Member for Bass and as Education Minister Mr Beams said that he hoped patrons who had missed the annual show would be happy to have it back bigger and better than previous years. "Being an iconic event we hope that we can get the show back into full swing and we are confident that the three days will attract people, especially out to our new location at Quercus Park." Tasmanian Agricultural Shows Scott Gadd said it was great to see some positive news for the sector. "I think the show will go exceptionally well," he said. READ MORE: Hillcrest Primary School embarking on a journey of recovery "It would have been a good show last year, with the uncertainty they had to pull the pin but there was a great line up of exhibitors and competitions planned so I think they will use that potential that we saw last year. "Being a a new site will be a big boost as people will expect it to be a bit different and hopefully it can bring back the confidence to the show sector." With the Exeter Show cancelled, the Wynyard and King Island shows postponed and Agfest pushed back to August, Mr Gadd said that this was welcome news. Further information will be announced in the coming months. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

