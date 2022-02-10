news, local-news,

Junction Arts Festival is calling on Tasmanians to help support the festival in its 2022 fundraising campaign. Junction has been supported by Creative Partnerships Australia's Plus1 Campaign - a dollar-for-dollar fundraising program that supports not-for-profit arts and cultural organisations. All funds raised by those in the community before May 31 will be matched by the program, doubling the total. READ MORE: Sarah Courtney resigns as Member for Bass and as Education Minister Junction's board of directors president Liz Frankham said the festival was integral to the "cultural fabric" of Launceston. "It's vitally important to support the festival so that it can continue to present stimulating, fun and exciting events that bring us together to celebrate our fabulous city," she said. "Your support of Junction secures employment for people in the arts industry; artists, people in production, musicians, dancers, performers, and the collaborations we foster with local businesses." The fundraising target is set at $45,000, which, when matched, would take the total amount to $90,000. Festival director Paul Selwyn Norton said the Plus1 funding would enable the organisation to create ongoing art opportunities. "In 2022, your tax deductible donation will go even further to enable Junction to significantly elevate Tasmanian home-grown talent and amplify the voices of our artists across the state and nation," he said. READ MORE: Lefroy cannabis trafficker admits to 20-bong-a-day habit "We're calling on the support of Junction audiences to donate whatever they can to help embed a state-wide presence that ensures ongoing platforms of presentation for our artists and audiences. "What this money will go towards is supporting artists, creating opportunities for them to bring their music, their dance, their theatre, their installations to the park or to the city." Launceston artist Amanda Parer said the art sector was vital to the community because it provided a voice for that society. "The past two years have been difficult for everybody ... the arts have suffered immensely and if people can recognise this and see the benefit ... they will find it in their hearts and wallets to give to the event," she said. Donations can be made through junctionartsfestival.com.au/donate. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rJYMCBtgZ6tPW9SEJHL7c7/a38c62a8-bb04-42ba-8734-be1ef9d23954.jpeg/r968_1329_3333_2665_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg