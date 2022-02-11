whats-on, music-and-gigs,

A new exhibition at Launceston Church Grammar School's Poimena Gallery serves to celebrate the art and artists of Northern Tasmania. Exhibition curator Paul Snell said he had envisaged the aptly titled Northern Exposure exhibition as a celebration of local art after two years of uncertainty for the arts sector. "It's our first show of the year, and it's a bit of a celebration of arts in the North and giving all these artists the chance to exhibit their work together," Mr Snell said. "There was no other curatorial theme or premise, it was just based on geographical location. "So with that in mind, there's a huge variety of approaches and mediums and scale, so there's a whole lot of things for the audience to look at." Located on the grounds of the Launceston Church Grammar School's senior campus, Mr Snell said the wide-range of artistic mediums and styles was set to be an inspiration for students. "For the student body here and any other visiting students, it's a really great education tool because it shows a wide range of approaching a range of different themes," he said. Artist Josh Foley said the hyper-local exhibition was an exciting premise. "I've done a lot of different shows, where they might focus on the medium or the style but it's the first time I've done a show just based on location," he said. Artist Anna Van Stralen said exhibiting alongside fellow Northern artists was an invigorating experience. "When you do a solo exhibit of your own work, it can start to feel a bit like 'The Anna Show', it's nice to share the energy with others," she said. Mr Snell said that while he had originally hoped the exhibition would be free from restrictions and would serve as a fresh start for the arts community, capacity limits remained for Thursday's opening night. "The original idea [for the exhibition] was to start off 2022 with a bit of a celebration and we'd be free from restrictions" Mr Snell said. "But it's still a good chance to enjoy and celebrate the work and the artists as well." Northern Exposure is open until March 4, 2022.

