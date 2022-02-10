newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Clark independent MHR Andrew Wilkie has called on the federal government to bring its "considerable expertise and resources" to bear to address the Tasmanian health "crisis". Speaking on Wednesday, Mr Wilkie made the call after the latest report on government services highlighted Tasmania's health system as one of the worst in the country. "Forty-two per cent of patients presenting to Tasmanian emergency departments wait longer than recommended times, and the median wait for elective surgery is 65 days-and up to 588 days for some patients," he said. "The impact of all this, obviously, is devastating, and just hoping that the situation will improve is madness. "Clearly, a solution is needed that includes more funding and expert advice." Mr Wilkie said it was clear the Tasmanian government was incapable of fixing the health system and called on the federal government to intervene. "The Tasmanian public health system is unquestionably in crisis," he said. "It is way beyond time for the federal government to bring its considerable expertise and resources to the challenge." Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt said the government had contributed significantly to the expansion of Tasmania's hospital capacity and funding, but did not respond to the call for federal intervention. "We will have gone from $291 million of Commonwealth funding to $511 million of Commonwealth funding, and that will continue to increase to what is likely to be almost $600 million of funding," he said. "That's adding significant capacity and capability to the Tasmanian hospital system." Tasmanian Health Minister Jeremy Rockliff did not respond when asked if the government would welcome intervention from its federal counterpart in supporting the state's health service. "I will continue to advocate for Tasmania to receive its fair share of health funding from the Australian government to ensure we can respond effectively to increasing demand," he said. Mr Wilkie was not the first to request state and federal government's work more closely to address significant health issues Earlier this month, the Australian Medical Association and the Royal Australasian College of Surgeons called on the state and federal government's to develop a national plan to address the growing and increasingly critical backlog of elective surgeries. They said an urgent plan was needed to restore reasonable and acceptable access to elective surgery, as well as a long-term funding arrangement to ensure the backlog was cleared. Andrew Chounding is The Examiner's Health Reporter, if you have a health-related story please email Andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

