news, local-news,

The organisers of Party In The Apocalypse always hinted there was more than one part to their festival. Now they have announced PITA part two, to be held on Hobart during March. The first part of the festival was held in Launceston late December and brought the talents of PNAU, Lime Cordiale, Dune Rats, Client Liaison, Luca Brasi and more to audiences. The two-day, non-camping festival will stage part two at Cornelian Bay in Hobart. READ MORE: Lefroy cannabis trafficker admits to 20-bong-a-day habit Vibestown artistic director Jesse Higgs said the festival was the "urban rendition" of the late Party In The Paddock. "PITA, as we've dubbed this sibling festival, is inspired by the wild times that we're living in. We're looking to bring a fresh perspective to the word 'apocalypse' and its origin meaning of 'fundamental change'," he said. "With all the focus being on COVID in recent times we are not forgetting about our core values of building community, culture, art and continuing on our path of environmental sustainability. We want to see these things continue to rise into the realm of importance for what festivals will look like in this next decade." READ MORE: Hillcrest Primary School embarking on a journey of recovery The line-up for part two will be announced on February 16 at 9am, with pre-sale tickets available to subscribers from 5pm on the same day. Tickets will go on sale to the public from February 17, with the festival to be held on March 26 and 27 abiding by COVID regulations. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rJYMCBtgZ6tPW9SEJHL7c7/34672539-70f4-472b-965f-032656785d5b.jpg/r0_63_833_534_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg