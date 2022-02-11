news, local-news,

The annual Tasmanian Cactus and Succulent Exhibition and Sale is being held on 12th February at the Australian Italian club in Prospect. Running from 10am to 4pm there will be 20 stall holders from around the state selling cactus and succulents, plus an exhibition of plants and a competition open to the public. All funds raised will be donated to charity with funds this year going to New Horizons. The event will be COVID safe and masks are to be worn.

