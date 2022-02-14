news, local-news, Justin Langer, Cricket Australia, politicians expenses, cat registration

The article written by Adam Daunt (The Examiner, February 8) should be published throughout Australian newspapers. The public would agree with the comments made by the journalist, who has obviously done his research and states his facts correctly. If I remember, there was an incident involving Justin Langer and the Australian Cricket Board in 2020, and Justin was interviewed by the media and he was very diplomatic in his responses and the Board did not back him. The Board appears to have no backbone and not one of them is prepared to stand up and explain their actions. Thank you, Adam, for a well-written story on the shortcomings of Australian Cricket! READ MORE: Semi-urgent surgery patients 'shoved into a pigeon hole' APPALLING TREATMENT WHAT a total insult to a coach of one of Australia's most publicised and loved sports, one who has coached us to a World Twenty20 series championship, and the Ashes victory, offering a six-month contract, and forcing him to resign. What a joke! And this is not the first time Cricket Australia have got it wrong by public opinion. The Paine affair was disgusting. Picking the new captain when they already had a worthy candidate, Smith, whose only crime was knowing about the ball tampering incident, not participating. Who knew they would go through with it? And when you have some of the cricket greats like Ponting and Hayden, who have forgotten more about the game than they actually know, it is appalling. Sometimes they forget without the players and coach, their positions would be redundant. I feel so sorry for Justin Langer, who has invested so much time away from family to be treated in such a disgusting manner, especially with his team's successes. READ MORE: Wind and fuel hamper firefighting efforts at Pipers Brook Road I HAVEN'T had much to complain about recently. But the treatment of our Cricket coach was too much. Justin Langer deserves better treatment from the Australian Cricket Board, after our successful Summer Series. At least he has some decent support from ex-players such as Ricky Ponting and Matthew Hayden, I thought our cricket captain would have the gumption to support Langer. I saw on TV that the English coach had been sacked and there may be a possibility that they will ask Langer to coach them. The next Ashes series might be a bit more competitive. It was good to see a semblance of balance in Joshua Peach's article Examiner "An uphill battle: The Derby community before and after the bikes". Nearly every article on Derby has completely glossed over there being any downsides to mass tourism. Not everyone is celebrating the lack of affordable housing or the substantial and ongoing amount of public money being spent on MTB and associated infrastructure THOSE who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, gender diverse, intersex, queer, asexual and questioning are all real people who have no more control over their sexuality than they do over their other characteristics such as eye colour, height etc. On the other hand, God and religion are man-made, improbable concoctions and should be treated as such. If religious people and their beliefs are offended, that's not a bad thing. READ MORE: Former police officers swap blue line to bottles of wine I am a cat lover and owner, and am so glad that finally it will be a requirement to desex and microchip the family cat and register them if there are more than four in the home. It should also be a requirement to keep all your family pets inside at all times. Well done! Judith Mills, Devonport AS A taxpayer I believe political expense claims being lodged by some politicians are intolerable and just plain theft from the hard-working taxpayers of Australia. As a single older lady I got nothing and had to work for every cent I have. With COVID, it has been a lot harder, and when I see these politicians taking from the public purse I can only say they all need to be sacked, and only reinstated when they pay back all this money. They should then only get paid a basic wage with no perks unless they can prove to the public they have earned it. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

