news, local-news,

The Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery's Planetarium is undergoing maintenance at the moment, with its Zeiss ZKP3 Skymaster projector getting a "health check" before springing back into action next week. Gadget geeks would be frothing at the mouth if they had Planetarium Officer Chris Arkless's job. A former electrician, he said his background as a sparky held him in good stead when it came to the impressive Zeiss machine. "A lot of the technology I used to work with is quite similar to this machine," he said. "My background has set me up reasonably well and I only need to refer to the manual every now and again." READ MORE: Lefroy cannabis trafficker admits to 20-bong-a-day habit The Zeiss ZKP3 is used in conjunction with the QVMAG's full dome digital system. Mr Arkless said the Zeiss ZKP3 was central to all of the Planetarium shows. "It's what we use to do the most important part of the show here," he said. "The format of the show is we show a movie and then we bring up the night sky as seen from Launceston. We show things of interest and explain how things work." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/154260876/5c78d03e-ca5a-4993-809f-1eb8a8644443.jpg/r10_468_4118_2789_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg