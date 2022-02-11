newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A year on from the leak of a damning report that revealed significant failings for effluent management at Van Dairy's farms at Woolnorth, the owner of Australia's largest dairy company is still not compliant. However, the owner of the company says he is committed to creating a world-leading, environmentally best-practice and vertically integrated dairy business. In February last year it was revealed Van Dairy's effluent management was being investigated by the Environment Protection Authority and the Tasmanian Dairy Industry Authority. READ MORE: Lefroy cannabis trafficker admits to 20-bong-a-day habit Former board members of Van Dairy have derided the Foreign Investment Review Board over its "complete regulatory failure" to ensure Van Dairy was meeting its obligations. A spokesperson from the EPA said this week it was continuing to work with Van Dairy regarding its effluent management systems. "The EPA has directed Van Dairy Ltd to provide contemporary and an Effluent System Review and Management Plan for 11 farms by 31 March 2022. The EPA is continuing its independent river monitoring program to assess water quality," they said. Last year a leaked audit from the TDIA showed effluent management problems were rife on VDL farms at Woolnorth. The audit report, published in February 2021, noted 83 per cent of VDL's farms did not meet the Effluent Management Code. Questions were also raised in Parliament last year by Murchison independent MLC Ruth Forrest in the Legislative Council and Liberal upper house member Leonie Hiscutt. RELATED: Call for federal intervention into effluent mismanagement at Van Dairy farms At the time Biosecurity Tasmania had received eight animal welfare reports relating to Van Dairy Limited's dairy farm in the North-West over two years with issues over calf management raised. Van Dairy owner and managing director Xianfeng Lu, who bought the company in 2016, said he was committed to working actively with regulatory bodies on effluent management at Van Dairy. "Work continues to being undertaken in consultation with all appropriate bodies to ensure the operation complies with all necessary requirements," he said. READ MORE: Sarah Courtney resigns as Member for Bass and as Education Minister Mr Lu said his goal was to make Van Dairy a well-known international brand, a dairy operation that "blends seamlessly with the Tasmanian brand". Van Dairy employs about 140 Tasmanians and is one of the largest employers on the North-West Coast. "We are looking forward to working with all interested stakeholders and parties to deliver upon the vision and progress our plans." What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/wHYHMmAn7bhNPtaAR3pUhR/a9bb9c4f-61be-462e-bb1b-2bb07467d1dd.jpg/r1_23_447_275_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg