newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The death of a mentally unwell Tasmanian teenager who died two days after returning from an interstate psychiatric facility has led to renewed calls for a specialised inpatient facility for young people in this state. The boy was being treated at an inpatient facility in Victoria and died by suicide in Tasmania two days after his release. There were no dedicated adolescent in-patient facilities in Tasmania. READ MORE: Sarah Courtney resigns as Member for Bass and as Education Minister Coroner Ken Stanton repeated recommendations made seven years earlier by Coroner Olivia McTaggart regarding the need for a special mental health treatment facility young people, aged 12 to 25. This included targeted treatment for young people suffering from an acute state of mental illness or suicidality. He wrote that appropriate such treatment was not available to the teenager in Tasmania at the time of his death, and was still not available at the time of the inquest. He further recommended continuity of care for Tasmanian patients discharged from interstate in-patient facilities, and that community-based services be available for this purpose. READ MORE: Hillcrest Primary School embarking on a journey of recovery Premier Peter Gutwein said that the government would consider the Coroner's recommendations where appropriate, and that it would continue to introduce the broader reforms accepted as a result of Professor Brett McDermott's 2021 Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service review. Mr Stanton wrote in the report that the treatments available to the teenager, an adult psychiatric ward or the pediatric unit within hospital, were deemed as inappropriate care options. Instead the boy was sent to a Victorian private hospital and then an inpatient facility for all ages. "Being isolated from supports may be adverse to the recovery of a young person and potentially even exacerbate their feelings of isolation or disconnection," Coroner Stanton wrote. "He expressed a desire to return home because he missed it and his pet cat. "Taking a young person, who is unwell and at their most vulnerable and placing them in a foreign environment away from local supports, loved ones and familiar practices is not conducive to the best therapeutic environment. "That inadequate state of affairs existed despite the fact that in 2015, Coroner Olivia McTaggart made a number of recommendations relating to the establishment of a dedicated inpatient unit for adolescents or young persons, as well as the creation of other positions and facilities aimed at suicide prevention." READ MORE: Owner of goats with cable-tied testicles fined for animal cruelty The Coroner's report noted that in 2010 it was announced that the Royal Hobart Hospital was to get a two bed inpatient service with dedicated staff. In 2014, the Launceston General Hospital had plans to develop an eight bed mental health treatment facility specifically for adolescents. Former health minister Michael Ferguson said in 2019 that construction of the facilities would be completed in that year. "To be clear - the K block facility is designed and built as a dedicated Adolescent Mental Health Unit, and the Ward 4K Redevelopment will provide a new 36-bed contemporary facility, which will include Tasmania's first dedicated Adolescent Mental Health Unit." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/NX9MbAzZyG5Vh8eWtwPQfX/161f8c91-4d10-4b5c-828b-56d98028d9e3.jpg/r4_100_1916_1180_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg