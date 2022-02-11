news, local-news,

Race Tasmania returns to Symmons Plains Raceway with some of the best Australian motorsport talent set to feature on the grid. Across the three days, several categories will be showcased including the national TCR Australia series, S5000 Australian Drivers championship and the Trans Am Series. Tickets can be purchased at racetasmania.com.au. The Launceston Planetarium has you covered for weekend events. On Saturday, We Are Aliens will be on at 11.30am. Then, at 1.30pm, Dawn of the Space Age will be running. Sunday will show Natural Selection at 11.30am. The show will be followed by Birth of Planet Earth at 1.30pm. Every Saturday the tasty Harvest Market takes over the Cimitiere Street parking area to share fresh food and produce. Discover a wide range of vendors and local brands to support. This weekend, Launceston's swimmers and runners alike will be putting their mettle to the test down at Cataract Gorge by competing in the latest leg of Swimrun Wild. Swimrun Wild is a relatively new sport in which teams of two complete a course consisting of multiple swim and run legs. What makes Swimrun Wild unique compared to similar multi-leg races is that both members of the team must stay within 10 metres of each other at all times during the event on land and water. This time around, competitors will complete five laps, each consisting of a 150-metre swim across First Basin, followed by a 400-metre dash around the Gorge to the start. World Street Eats is back at Civic Square in 2022 to tickle your taste buds with food from around the world. This weekend's event will have a particularly special theme to it, celebrating an early Valentine's Day. Music in the Park is back at the City Park. This week will feature the talents of BeatStreet. The concerts will finish with a bang from the Launceston City Band on February 20 until next year when it is hoped to continue again. To stay up-to-date on any cancellations due to weather, visit the City of Launceston Facebook page. Launceston's Night Market is back to give you something to do on Friday evening at Civic Square. Try cuisines from different cultures and enjoy music with friends. The market runs from 4pm until 9pm, and is licensed.

