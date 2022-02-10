sport, local-sport,

Tasracing has stuck to its guns and put the running rail in the true position for the Tasmanian Derby meeting at Elwick on Friday. This is despite a warning from the Tasmanian Jockeys Association and others that it could produce unfair racing with a strong leader-bias. TJA boss Kevin Ring said the majority of his members were of the strong opinion the rail should not be in the true position for feature meetings. "Brendon McCoull has been telling them that for ages - and he doesn't make rash statements," Ring said. "The camber of the track gives the horses in front or outside the leader too big an advantage. "I've just watched the replays from Derby Day last year when the rail was true and it confirms what we are saying. "It's all right to run lesser meetings with the rail in the true so the inside part of the track gets some use. "But it should be avoided at all costs for feature meetings." The rail will be moved out 6m for Hobart Cup Day on Sunday but Ring said that was not optional. "It's got to be out 6m to cater for the 2400m cup start," he said. The position of the rail became a hot talking point on radio and social media on Thursday. Not everyone agreed but journalist Matt Stewart put it fairly bluntly when he said: "Rail true big race meeting in Tasmania (Friday). Races fair 6m out, mad leaders when true. TasRacing has been told this. Let's see what happens." Form summary for all Derby Day races -- Horses that run a lot of seconds invariably start under the odds and, more often than not, keep running second. But if UPSET is to break his duck it should be in this race. Like his past four starts at Mowbray, he again draws well but it will be a bigger advantage this time because the new Elwick track usually favours leaders when the rail is true. And, there is no better jockey to fire him out of barrier 4 and find the front than Siggy Carr. WARICA looks his obvious danger but is drawn poorly and could be saved for Sunday. Sticking with the theory that the best place to be will be in front, the speedy LUCKY BUCKY looks beautifully placed from barrier 2. Codi Jordan's 3kg claim at these metropolitan meetings is a huge advantage given that she normally claims only 1.5kg and no-one in the state is riding better. Lucky Bucky hasn't raced since late October but ran smart mare Take The Sit to a neck in a recent Longford trial. The other on-pace runner that could try for the front is SHARMA RAMA but she has the outside gate. GEE GEE BAY WATCH and FREAK ON A LEAD complete a quartet of strong chances. TRUE SCOTSMAN did enough at his first start for Glenn Stevenson to suggest he'll win races in Tasmania. Went back from a wide draw and ran home well to be just three lengths from the talented Emily. His racing pattern in Victoria was to settle just worse than midfield but draws well this time and might be able to settle closer over the slightly longer trip. Sticking to the on-pace bias theory, DIAMOND BAY is worth thought at odds. She looks the leader. Victorian visitor UNVANQUISHABLE also has to be respected. Not one of the stronger Strutt Stakes on record which could help Victorian visitor BUNDLE OF FUN, now with Adam Trinder, get away with it. Her third to Alpine Wolf and No Surprises in the Launceston Guineas looks good enough for race against her own sex. She took off at the 800m and sustained a long run before going down by less than a length. ASHMANIA appeals as a filly that will handle the 2100m. She finished very strongly last start to win a weaker 1600m race. GEE GEE ENUF SPEED and VERBANO, the 1000 Guineas quinella, could win without surprising. TURK WARRIOR over-raced and gave himself no chance of beating arch-rival Alpine Wolf in the Tasmanian Guineas. Now drops back from 1600m to 1100m off a 35-day break and, even after the claim, has to carry 5kg more than every other runner. But his class could still carry him to victory. Unbeaten filly EMILY can't be underestimated. She should settle close and has nice turn of foot. EPIC SONG is smart and was heavily-backed first-up. Fitter now. OUTBOUND, ETOSHA and NEUTRALIZE look place chances. THE NEPHEW was quite impressive winning the Woodend Cup and, although it was only a benchmark 70 race, it looks fairly strong form for a moderate edition of the three-year-old classic. DODGY ONE is from a top stable and won his maiden over 2000m. Has firmed from $7.50 to $5.50 since markets opened. Fellow Victorians ASHY BOY and TANAKA SON have had little early support but it wouldn't surprise to see either win. Launceston Guineas runner-up NO SURPRISES looks the pick of the locals and ALPINE AFFAIR finished off quite nicely in the same race. Clearly best race on the card with four mainland runners all with strong claims. However going a little left-field and tipping local filly MISS TUPPENCE who was huge winning the Lady Lynette when she rattled home from the rear, despite having an interrupted passage in the straight. Fillies can run well against the older mares in this race and she's been specked from $10 into $8.50. Just have to trust track not too leader-biased. FLORESCENT STAR might be the pick of the visitors and BONS ABROAD had been $19 into $8. TAKE THE SIT is another local who will be rattling home. The Brunton/Keys yard has seven of the 10 left in the field including favourite BRINKTOP LAD who is also an acceptor for the Thomas Lyons on Sunday. He is the class runner having raced at WFA past two starts. Comes into this very well after 4kg claim for Chelsea Baker and could give the apprentice her first winner. If he doesn't run, race becomes a raffle. WE DESERVE THIS just got beaten by Warrior Prince in this grade two starts ago before being burdened with 61kg in lower class last start. Looks better placed here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/nq3JkD2JZTWMXDuN44nfBn/5055d0e6-865b-43ca-9b3e-268a75a26fe1.jpg/r0_198_3663_2268_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg