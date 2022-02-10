news, local-news,

An elderly woman has died with COVID-19 in residential care. The woman, aged 84, was died in a residential care facility in Tasmania's south. Her death means 13 Tasmanians have lost their lives since December 15 when the border's reopened, and 23 people in total have died since the pandemic began. READ MORE: Pre-election pitch for new indoor stadium in Launceston She was the third person to die of the virus this week, after the deaths of two men in their sixties, one in palliative care and one with underlying health conditions, were reported yesterday. The number of new active cases is also higher than it was yesterday. There were 637 new positive cases identified yesterday, up from 574 on Tuesday, 601 on Monday, and 443 on Sunday.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/NX9MbAzZyG5Vh8eWtwPQfX/e0a43d7a-d3d3-49a4-a63e-82124ae1c974.jpg/r4_100_1916_1180_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg