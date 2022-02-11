sport, cricket,

Launceston are ready to bring the aggression as they seek to overturn an opening day effort which leaves them facing an uphill battle against Westbury. On a day's play that saw 13 wickets tumble across both sides, the Lions' bowling unit will need to pull out all the stops to defend their 181 on first-innings with the Shamrocks only 87 runs away with seven wickets remaining. Their efforts will be boosted by the return of Daniel Smith, Tom Gray and Will Bennett into the line-up. "We're facing an uphill battle this week, obviously getting our two leading wicket-takers back in Daniel Smith and Tom Gray and Will Bennett's leg-spin will certainly assist on that wicker as well," Lions' coach Andy Gower said. "We know that we've got to be quite aggressive, we'll be going for the win and we'll be quite aggressive in that first session." The Shamrocks have a strong chance to secure further points on the weekend as opener Matthew Battle (55* off 122) and James Tyson (27* off 96) resume. Westbury captain Daniel Murfet praised his two batters' efforts to navigate through a tricky session. "We're only probably one decent partnership away from killing the game and so hopefully they can do the job," he said. "Matt has been fantastic opening the batting for us, he's a really consistent player, someone you can always rely on and its nice to see James spend some time in the middle as well." The Knights are preparing to back in their bowling unit in the pursuit of first innings points as the second day of their clash against Mowbray. After declaring at 4-272 largely off the back of Sean Harris (161* off 211) and Brodie Jarrad (63* off 140) on the opening day, the Knights also managed a late wicket as Graham Donaldson removed Aaron Hughes. With fixtures running out in the regular season, the game shapes as a key chance for points with the two sides currently sitting outside of finals. With nine wickets to chase and Mowbray chasing another 243 runs, captain Harris feels his side is in a good place to deliver a needed win. "We've historically found it a little bit difficult to dismiss a couple of their batters and they've made it pretty hard for us so we know that and we're up for the challenge," he said. "We've got a fair few options depending on what the conditions are and what the game situation is so I am in a nice position as captain." Those options are likely to include Jackson Young, who grabbed two wickets last round, as well as the Knights' leading wicket-taker Ian Labrooy. "Being a wicket that's had a fair bit of cricket played on it, it might keep a little bit low so Brodie Jarrad could be handy, Jackson Young's got a bit of extra pace so we'll definitely be using him a fair bit," Harris said. "We're looking a little bit different as far as our bowling stocks from last time we played so hopefully it can get the job done." With a tough task ahead, Mowbray are confident their batting unit has what it takes to mount a challenge for first-innings points. "If we can bat for long periods of time, if we're still batting at tea, I think we're going to be pretty close and that's sort of the goal, a couple of partnerships throughout the day," Mowbray captain Luke Scott said. "We are capable of that and certainly some guys want to show [that]." Scott pointed to Mowbray's two leading run-scorers in Ishang Shah (334 runs) and Jason Snare (324 runs) as two players to watch. "We'd be looking at Ish [Shah] and Snarey [Jason Snare], they've certainly led the way at times this season but if they can get off to a good start, it'll relax everyone involved," Scott said.

