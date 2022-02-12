community,

If you don't know his name, you are bound to recognise his work around Launceston. James Cowan, better known as KreamArt, is a Launceston-based street artist- known for his large-scale murals. Despite working nationally and overseas, KreamArt said his road to success was not linear, and now he is hoping to inspire the next generation. READ MORE: Golden support for Tassie's Commonwealth Games bid for 2026 Experiencing schoolyard bullying, KreamArt said he struggled to connect with the structure of traditional schooling but found freedom in his afternoon pastime. "I never really connected to art in high school, as opposed to other subjects like woodwork, music or cooking- more sort of hands on subjects," he said. "But then after we'd finish school, of an afternoon that's when we'd go out onto the streets and go down to Royal Park, you know painting or doing graffiti." READ MORE: Greyhound trainer's licence renewed despite non-compliance After several brushes with police and a Crime Stoppers notice in The Examiner, it was a stern word from his father that finally pushed KreamArt into taking his art seriously. "He said he didn't want his son being associated with graffiti or damaged property, he told me I had to take it seriously or give it up," KreamArt said. "That's when I started going to Royal Park and more legal areas, and approaching businesses and asking them for wall and handing out flyers, just anything to help me get going and get my name out there. READ MORE: Ministerial jigsaw: Premier's puzzle for key portfolios Kreamart said from humble beginnings painting "man caves" and garage walls for friends, he has found his street art style is becoming more widely celebrated. "Ten years later it's a full turn around, we're doing doctors' surgeries, restaurants, cafes and now schools," he said. "Implementing it [street art] into the schooling system has been one of the biggest wins for me in the past couple of years, opening the publics eye to what street art can be and what it can do." KreamArt said that his work last year with Riverside Heights Primary School and at Ashley Youth Detention Centre had given him a new purpose- sharing art with the next generation. "There are kids out there who haven't found what they want to do in life," he said. "Or maybe they're struggling a bit or getting bullied, and it's a good outlet for them to draw and learn, and take on a different personality or persona through art." KreamArt said working with youth has inspired him to forge ahead with more teaching work in 2022, and said he always makes time to seek out the students that he recognises as needing additional help. "My main focus now is teaching the youth and giving other troubled youth an outlet, and get them to listen to my story," he said. "I was severely overweight, was picked on all my life and was told I'd never make anything of myself. "I never went to uni or college, but I didn't listen to the naysayers and I feel like I'm going really well."

