sport, cricket,

TCL Boom's two undefeated titans became one as Longford defeated Bracknell by seven wickets. Batting first, Bracknell managed 6-79, with Cassie Walker's 23* off 25 balls leading the way. Mary Broadhurst took 2-7 as the score wasn't enough, with Longford chasing it down in the 15th over with Stacey Norton-Smith (26* off 24) and Dimity Whatley (17* off 25) retiring. Trevallyn Blue took a step closer to second with a 10-run win over ACL. Batting first, they made 7-127, with four batters scoring over 15 runs despite the bowling efforts of Danielle Kelly (2-5) and Narine Maurangi (2-23). Maurangi clobbered 40 off 29 to lead her team in reply but couldn't get them over the line. READ MORE: Race Tasmania's Barry Rogers wants to make Tassie home of motorsport A phenomenal bowling effort from Hailee Harris steered Hadspen over the line by 21 runs over Evandale Panthers. Harris took 4-9 late in the Panthers' innings to restrict them to 7-85 after Hadspen made 5-106. Ebony Vocke (18) top-scored for the Panthers, while Dilani Nimmi (22) was Hadspen's top-scorer. Beaconsfield picked up their inaugural win in the competition with a seven-wicket triumph of Beauty Point. Beauty Point had four batters (Rachel Reay, Carrie Tasker, Rhianna Dusautoy and Caitlan Streefland) retire in their 2-86 before the Swans were steered to victory by Grace Jones (25* off 23), Ellen Brickhill (18* off 25) and Sallee Van Den Berg (15* off 25). Legana secured back-to-back wins for the first time since returning last season, defeating Trevallyn Gold by 50 runs. The Durhams' leaders Nicola Dusautoy (26) and Elyse Page (25) showed their might to reach 6-119, later restricting Trevallyn to 7-69 to get the victory. George Town also grabbed a huge victory, defeating Exeter by 62 runs at home. Batting first, the Saints made 4-131 as Maddi Hill (25*), Tyeisha Hinds (19*) and Sophie Cooke (15) set the tone for the win. Exeter captain Michelle Allen (14 off 25) led from the front as four batters retired but the defeated side only managed 4-69.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8mt7fPj3AeZSAF4grZ2EUc/89d9234a-ed62-4df2-bff7-b56b8744a340.jpg/r15_321_6001_3703_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg