Latrobe Raceway will come alive this Saturday night with a huge program of racing on the North West Coast. The Tasmanian title for AMCAs is always a hotly-contested affair and the dominant driver this season is Rohan Blair. He's been in top form, however he will face some significant challengers in the 15-car field. Chris Breen is one of the original drivers in the category and both he and elder statesman Rodney Bassett will have enough speed to be serious contenders. Mathew Smith, Adrian Bassett and Nick Anderson all have the talent to lead across the finish line. READ MORE: Major parties asked to commit $145 million for new indoor stadium in Launceston Thirteen fire-breathing Sprintcars will tear up the track at a blistering pace. Nick Penno has a new chassis and the team is fast coming to grips with it so the former state champion could take a well overdue trip to victory lane. Jamie Bricknell, Adrian Redpath, Jason Dawkins and Mark House will also be amongst the front runners. Keep an eye on young stars Ethan Wylie and Mahtia Bissett, the teenagers have both recently won heat races and their confidence is riding high. Chris 'The Wild Thing Johns' was quiet last week but on his home-track fans can look forward to some wild outside passing maneuvers. The Formula 500s will have their last race meeting at Latrobe before the Australian Championship on March 11 and 12. READ MORE: NTFA Women's competition has its inaugural principal partner This is the pinnacle for local racers and it will give our stars the opportunity for some final testing on home soil before battling against Australia's best. The gun drivers to watch out for this Saturday night will include Ricki Hall, Ben Harris and Taylor Johnson. Another huge field of nearly 30 Street Stocks will once again race wheel to wheel and keep the fans well and truly entertained. Nearly half the field are serious chances of winning and with extra prize money up for grabs things could get hectic in throughout the heats and final. Modifieds make a welcome return with a small but quality field and they will no doubt provide close-quarter racing. READ MORE: Adam Garwood ready for his S5000 debut at Symmons Plains Wingless Sprints have continued their growth this season and the V6 open wheelers have several rookies who are challenging the more experienced campaigners. Nine classes of racing will keep race fans entertained throughout the afternoon and evening, with three classes of Karts starting the show from 4:00pm on the inner track whilst the main-track action commences from 6pm. Adults are $32 at the gate, with concession $30, student $27 and children 11-and-under are free with a paying adult. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

