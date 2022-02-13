A change in routine brings great joy

comment, opinion,

Wild pee, I think I love you. I know for sure. I have been liberated! It's amazing what joy a little change in routine can provide. It was another hot and steamy evening of excitement at the mews. Toast with salmon and wasabi for dinner washed down with half a glass of Chardonnay. It was Friday - no footy (yet). No cricket or tennis. By the way, perhaps it was our summer of lockdown? Maybe it was cabin fever? For the very first time, I watched, understood and totally enjoyed Test cricket. Scary heh? (Don't get me started about Justin Langer's 'resignation'. How dodgy is Cricket Australia?) Anyhow, last Friday evening, we opted for a French flick and found a suitable, gentle, family beast of a 2008 film - Summer Hours. The French do family foibles so well. Five stars. Film over and I needed to pee. Yep. This column isn't going where you expected. Stop reading now if you're offended by geraniums. Husband beat me to the downstairs loo, and, bladder-wise reader, I hopped on the spot, I tightened whatever those muscles are that are good for such restraint and rushed into our courtyard. I found the nearest plants. Mmm gardenia. Or geraniums? The hardy geraniums lost. I lifted my dress and relieved myself over their unsuspecting leaves. Oh, my giddy aunt Babs ... did it feel good? For sure! Now I get why men, of all ages, enjoy the liberation of an outdoor pee. Unfortunately, our lemon tree is in a rather large pot and any effort to pee under the tree would have rendered me potoroo in appearance. The last time I peed in the wild was 1981, wild walking and camping near mount Kosciusko around Cabramurra, squatting under the mountains, beneath moonlight and stars, silence and relief - liberating. Will I do it again? Probably. As I age, I notice that I am becoming a creature of habit. While impulsive may have been my middle name, impulsive me (and you) has been restrained since March 2020. My entire summer leave (five weeks of it) - a dash of long service leave and annual leave combined - was spent being sensible and safe. Which, by the way, are two of my least favourite words. We went nowhere. We saw no one. Beechford. Lagoon Beach. Repeat. And, then we found Wordle (Google it). Twenty days straight of racing each other to see who would discover the five-letter word first ... 'roughly' equal. When COVID elderly life has slunk to wild peeing, word games, cricket and the beach, who can blame a woman seeking a bit of impulsive action? I know, I know. Spoilt baby boomer. First world problem. Let's face it, if a quick pee on the geranium from time to time stops me from doing a Fonda, then really? I believe I might start a thing - inner-city wild peeing. Locked down? Bored? Been forced into isolation? Try wild peeing. Not in your neighbour's geraniums. Not in daylight. But best exercised late evening, under a clear sky, sliver of a moon and where you won't be interrupted mid-stream. JOYFUL Have you seen Jeremy Clarkson's farm thingy? I am not a fan of the UK's least desirable hoon. However, it is 11 episodes of absolute joy (Clarkson's Farm, Prime) and takes you to another place. That is, a place filled with white butterflies, tractors and delicious West Country accents. Given that one of us has only been as far as the geraniums, I believe Clarkson is a great escape option.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/vHY76HvbmdzrEjnU6er3NK/93752626-e216-4407-81eb-b55c1ce0368c.jpg/r0_291_5750_3540_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg