Joey Mawson is back to defend his S5000 title and he's looking to make a strong start at this weekend's Race Tasmania at Symmons Plains. "I'm feeling very prepared, I'm with a very strong team in BRM and we managed to win the championship together last season," the Sydney-based driver said. "We're starting again on a positive note and I have the confidence from last season going into this season. "As long as I can bring the best version of myself, then I'm sure I have the best opportunity that I can give to get a good result." READ MORE: 'Massive step forward': League gets major sponsor on board The 2016 German F4 championship winner, who competed at the inaugural Race Tasmania last year, enjoys the challenge Symmons Plains offers. "Because it's such a short lap, we get a lot of track time and a lot of running," he said. "But because of the track being such a short lap, all the details matter even more because the lap times are so close here." There are a few reasons why Mawson enjoys getting behind the wheel of a high-powered S5000. "It's the quickest single-seater we have in Australia, we've got a V8 engine in the back," he said. "From a Formula car point of view, they're very exciting to watch. "They're always moving and dancing on the track. I'm absolutely having a ball in this championship and it's a real privilege to be competing," The 25-year-old is expecting hot competition this season in his category. "Jimmy Golding would probably be my biggest rival this year," he said. "But you can never count out Timmy Slade with the experience that he has. "My teammate Kaleb Ngatoa will also be very strong. He managed to win two races last year and obviously being teammates we've been able to share data." Mawson spent eight years in Europe before returning to Australia for last year's S5000 championship. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

