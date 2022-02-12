whats-on, family-and-kids,

An upcoming production aimed at primary school and junior high school students will explore the joys and sorrows that come with season changes and stages of life. Mother Nature follows the story of Elanore, an elderly woman, who wishes to make the world a better place before she leaves. The work is created by Launceston-based Happy Habits - a company that produces educational children's theatre. Artistic director Bindy Stephens said the production was about nature and the cycle of life, helping children to understand the world and concepts such as life, death, and birth, while having a sensory experience. READ MORE: Lefroy cannabis trafficker admits to 20-bong-a-day habit "This production is uniquely designed to appeal to young people and adults alike, and has been written to enhance positive social change, and to challenge societal views on how we respect and treat our environment, but also how we respect and treat our elderly," she said. Ms Stephens said she wrote the show while on tour with her first performance after she received feedback from the audiences. "Even though audience interests were many and varied, a common theme continually emerged - a concern for the environment, and specifically the impacts on animals and marine life," she said. Mother Nature will launch at the Ravenswood Child and Family Centre in July 2022 before embarking on a Tasmanian school tour, with a public performance later in the year.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rJYMCBtgZ6tPW9SEJHL7c7/5f3edfe2-7070-4343-bbfd-d411a7489100.png/r65_645_1522_1468_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg