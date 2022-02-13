news, local-news,

WITH a federal election looming, Labor has surfaced from a two-year hiatus, to begin its usual character assassination campaign of an opposition prime minister. This time it's Scott Morrison, all problems directed at him. Billboards, journalists, and the media are now plumbing the depths to denigrate his character and performance. From the outset, as a new-term PM, he was confronted with emergency relief for flood, drought, and bushfire victims. Then came the "unprecedented" pandemic , with hundreds of medical expert opinions, and multiple viruses, which he heeded. He promptly closed our borders, saving thousands of lives, while recognising the inevitable domestic hardship this would cause. In all of this, Australia has emerged as one of the most vaccinated nations on the planet, our economy has actually increased, multiple emergency assistance programs implemented, age-pensions increased, and unemployment reduced. But no praise is forthcoming for these achievements. Now, the self-righteousness of the National Press Club, has exposed a weakness - he failed to know the price of a loaf of bread. Wow, that's serious, the election could be lost on this major issue. Even Labor politicians know this, even if they do nothing else, other than criticism. Our aged care sector is in disarray, with our PM talking of calling in the army on one hand and then telling us that they aren't sufficiently skilled to do the work entailed. If that is so, why hasn't the federal government increased the salary of aged care workers in line with their skills and being desperately needed? Then we have the photo op of the PM, sleeves rolled up, washing someone's hair! For heaven's sake, can't that man get his priorities right for once? Perhaps, if the army is called in, our unskilled PM could roll up his sleeves and carry out the rubbish or some other unskilled task in an aged care home! Or he could turn up with a Coles shopping bag as he did in the dreadful fires! ABSOLUTELY disgusted with pollies ripping off the taxpayers. Who do they think they are? Love to see them struggling on a pension. Tucked up in their own apartments while in Canberra and charging the taxpayers $291 a night is plain robbery. Thanks Jacqui for attempting to do something about it. Have always admired you. I AGREE with everything you've stated, Jacqui. There is no good reason that politicians on both sides should be able to claim this much money for a single night, without a valid accommodation receipt. They are already paid excessively, with other perks on top. As a retired teacher, it is frustrating that I and my colleagues were the ones paying for extra school resources, out of our own pockets. This is despite the fact we were underpaid in general, and still are, as four-year university-trained graduates. Nurses are even worse off. The Australian people need to be much more proactive in standing up and calling these rorts out. Our money should be addressing urgent community needs, such as aged care, disability and domestic violence. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

