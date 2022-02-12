news, local-news,

I refer to your story about Kim Green (The Examiner, February 8) and, as a disability scooter user, I sympathise with Mr Green. Having pre-arranged disability taxi transport, I had a similar experience after attending the recent Test Match in Hobart. After the match, I contacted the driver directly to arrange a collection point and was informed that he was too far away and wouldn't come. The taxi company advised they had no other taxis available. Having done the right thing and pre-booked, how would even an able-bodied taxi client, let alone a disabled client, feel if they were left without transport, late at night and away from home without alternative transport? READ MORE: Adolescent self-harm linked to school attendance Luckily, I managed to arrange alternate transport by a wonderful driver from another taxi company, who came from Glenorchy to collect us. If this had not happened I would have been sleeping on the streets or pleading for help from Tasmania Police. The excuse that they were short of drivers doesn't cut it. If they are short of drivers don't take the booking. I am not sure what recourses are available against a taxi company that does not honour its commitments, but some penalties should be available. Maybe they should lose their disability taxi licences if it continues to happen as it appears it does. Needless to say, I will not be using the well-known taxi company I dealt with ever again. I just cannot trust them. MARK Westfield (The Examiner, February 4) thinks that lowering the speed limit will result in a lower road toll. One might point out that New Zealand has a 100km/h speed limit and higher road toll, but conditions are quite different there. The gold standard is trials in Tasmanian conditions and two such extended trials were carried out in Tasmania, which found that lowering the speed limit did not have any statistically significant effect on road trauma in those areas. This is hardly surprising, as road trauma results from a wide range of causes; the current speed limit is not one of them as the trials demonstrated. READ MORE: Courtney's resignation sparks debate on House of Assembly numbers Speculation by armchair experts can never outweigh scientifically conducted trials. The government has no plans to lower the speed limit but dual carriageway highways could benefit from a 120km/h limit, which would thin out traffic resulting in increased safety. HAVING been awarded a Diploma of Dementia Care from UTAS last year, I have a vested interest in our federal government taking the funding of aged care seriously. The workers in this sector have been shown to be indispensable to the wellbeing of a cohort of vulnerable people who have spent a lifetime contributing to the building of our society. They have a right to the best care possible, and this can only be achieved by ensuring that people working in aged care are adequately trained and remunerated. Two years under the shadow of COVID has only magnified the existing problems created by government neglect. READ MORE: Mowbray woman fined after PayWave spree with stolen bank card The prevailing ideology of liberalism has underpinned this situation where the dominant classes are left to flourish, while those on the opposite spectrum are left to fend for themselves, as best they can. The Morrison government's $800 bonus payment to aged care staff is a fiscal drop in the ocean. Until people who work in this vital sector receive a realistic salary, commensurate with their responsibilities, the aged care sector will never attract and retain suitable employees. Focus groups and marginal electorates are a deadly drag on democracy. Minders and election strategists are constantly monitoring where they can appeal to popular sentiment and retain or gain a marginal seat. Australia's rural/city divide now makes this task a lot tougher. The price we pay for such pragmatism is the demise of leadership. There seems to be no real appetite to lead and foster much needed change. Indeed the word progressive has been weaponised as a slur against those who would legislate for a better future. Hence the decades-long drag on climate change policy. The barricading of negative gearing. The rhetoric around tax cuts and minimal government. If COVID has taught us anything it is that we cannot fund and manage change - climate change and pandemics in particular - by over-reliance on the private sector. None of us needs more government in our lives. What we do need is government to plan and fund for when our lives depend upon the very responses to what are fast becoming predictable events. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150636377/9f6b4aa0-2ac1-474d-baa4-4e9c6f9c08b3.jpg/r2_52_1014_624_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg