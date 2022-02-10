newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Despite amendments to a controversial clause, fears remain that the federal government's Religious Discrimination Bill will allow religious schools to discriminate against gay and transgender students. Earlier this week, the federal government announced that it will not legislate to stop religious schools from expelling transgender students, despite enacting protections for gay students. Equality Tasmania spokesperson Rodney Croome AM said the federal government's proposal would weaken Tasmania's "gold standard" anti-discrimination laws. "We completely reject the government's proposal to protect gay students from expulsion, but not trans and gender diverse students," he said. READ MORE: Leading Tasmanian greyhound trainer operating for 10 years without kennel licence Mr Croome said the recent amendments would do little to protect gay students from discrimination, and would only prevent schools from expelling them on the sole basis of their sexual orientation. "The federal government's proposal will weaken protections for Tasmanian gay students because it only covers expulsion," he said. "And it will entirely remove the protection for transgender students. "The message sent by the pointed exclusion of transgender students from the government's proposal is that they are fair game for discrimination and mistreatment." It comes after Mr Croome, an LGBTQIA+ rights activist and academic, said he would hand back his 2003 Order of Australia if the federal government's bill passed. Mr Croome was central to the campaign to decriminalise homosexuality in Tasmania, before becoming a vocal campaigner for marriage equality. "It [returning the OAM] was a hard decision but the right one, given the circumstances." "If both major parties support Tasmania's Anti-Discrimination Act being overridden by the federal Religious Discrimination Bill they will be sending the message that they don't value our achievement in Tasmania anymore, or worse that our achievement is somehow a threat to freedom and faith." Mr Croome said if the Religious Discrimination Bill was to pass, it would render his OAM "worthless". What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/132434875/d1924cf0-de5e-47e2-a69d-028632de85da.jpg/r13_369_6076_3795_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg