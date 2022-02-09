newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Northern Tasmanian Football Association president Scott Rigby says plenty of work would need to be done if the Tasmania State League was abandoned in favour of a regional structure. The long-debated topic has resurfaced this week with Southern Football League president Russel Young telling The Mercury the TSL should be dissolved and the teams incorporated into regional competitions. His reasons included some players were leaving the TSL in favour of playing SFL for enjoyment with their friends. READ MORE: 'Massive step forward': League gets major sponsor on board He also noted players were not getting drafted from the TSL. Young's vision involves the southern TSL clubs becoming part of a regional league with tiered divisions. Rigby said great care would have to be taken if the switch was made to a regional structure. He said the push for Tasmania to have its own AFL team had complicated the debate in a positive way. "So we (the NTFA) made quite clear in the Footy Futures project last year where we stood," he said. "And yes, we do favor the three region football stance, and we make no qualms about that. "But there are caveats on that, there's a lot of work that's got to be done to make that happen in a positive way. "The state league has a purpose and it's done exceptionally well, particularly the two sides in the north - they've led the way in what they've done, because they've obviously dominated the state league for the past 10 years. "So we first and foremost, from an NTFA perspective, we need to look after our existing 19 clubs and do what's right for them." Rigby said it wouldn't be a matter of northern-based TSL clubs just slotting back into the NTFA. "I've made no qualms about that, we couldn't do it in it's current form," he said. "There would have to be a lot of work done. "And yep, if that statewide league fell over next week, we would potentially look and work with our existing 19 clubs to make something happen." The NTFA president highlighted more emphasis needed to be placed on pathway programs for a regional model to thrive. "One of the big things that we haven't got right in this state is pathways," he said. "We can talk about the positives because there still are a lot of positives and there are a lot of good footballers playing at the top level. "But what we haven't got right is the pathways and that's where AFL Tas needs to do a lot of work regarding shoring that up. "Because what happens is the state league clouds that pathway process regarding how they go about it and how they operate." The TSL licence agreements expire in 2023.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/brian.allen/a73bb426-ead2-4e80-8bd7-12b2fa6a88a8.jpg/r0_1083_2800_2665_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg