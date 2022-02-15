sport, local-sport,

Western Creek's Michael Kelly got the rare chance to celebrate as both a competitor and a parent at the Tasmanian Down The Line Carnival for clay target shooting last month. Winning the Tasmanian Handicap competition with a perfect 50/50, he then stood nervously and watched his 13-year-old son Austin battle in a shoot-off for second place. After 32 shots against Bruce Powell, the younger Kelly secured second and re-wrote the state's history books. "From a parent's perspective, it was the best day of my life, it's so surreal, absolutely amazing and a dream come true," Michael said. READ MORE: A-League: Perth Glory's Tony Pignata, Football Tasmania back state for franchise "I was a lot more nervous watching him shoot-off than I've ever been and I could barely stand to watch. "The maturity he showed at 13 to mix it with the best from Tasmania and Australia that turned up on that day, he mixed it with the best of them and held them out." Held over four days last month at the Tasmanian State Ground in Evandale, the event saw what Kelly believes is two records broken - a father and son pair coming first and second in a state title and a 13-year-old gracing the podium. To make the feat even bigger, Austin has only been shooting competitively for 10 months. "We've been going to quite a lot of events because he's been improving, getting better and better each day," Michael said. "It's very good for his discipline because you have to be very focused and disciplined, you can't let emotions take over. It's really improved his maturity to be able to keep a level head because it's very easy to lose your cool. "For his maturity to go out there and continue to shoot target after target while the other competitors dropped off, it was just amazing. "I think it amazed everyone because everyone's been in that situation and understands the pressure of it and he was just cool, calm and collective went out and got the job done." With Austin going before his dad in the regular competition, Mersey Valley Gun Club member Michael felt the pressure with his son coming back to the group and bragging that he'd shot 49 from 50. He admitted it took some special work and some help from an old reliable to get him through. "I don't like letting him win too easily, I've always told him that there's no free cut lunch in this game, you've got to earn your salts," he said. READ MORE: Young Tasmanian athletes shine at combined events championships "I'd bought a new gun a week before and I was having a bit of trouble with it but luckily I'd chucked in an old Clunker that I had before I had hair under my armpits and I knew she was pretty reliable and I had to do something pretty special to beat him - I had to shoot the possible. "One of the things I've tried to instill in him is that before you can win, you must learn how to lose and I think that's a very important thing because everyone just expects to win all the time. "I think that's a real big stepping stone in his attitude and it's all really good for his development." Now 51 years of age, Michael started shooting in the field when he was 10 before moving to clay targets when he was 12 and eventually giving up the sport for 30 years until his children showed an avid interest. He ticked off a massive goal on his bucket list late last year, with him and four of his children - Jye, Austin, Charli and Liam - competing alongside each other for the first time. "There was a lot of sledging that went on and I didn't quite get to tears but I did get a bit a lump in my throat," he said at the time. "In 2006, I refereed a full family squad at nationals and I remember thinking, this is a sport I can come and do with my family. "It has become a reality and it was very special."

