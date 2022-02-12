news, local-news,

Inspired by the rugged ocean on the far east coast of Tasmania, a new whisky is the latest spirit to come out of the state. Waubs Harbour Whisky, a maritime Tasmanian single malt whisky distillery with hundreds of casks of Waubs Harbour spirit maturing right on the edge of the ocean in Bicheno. The distillery's launch follows years of community whispers about what new operations were beginning at the site once used as an oyster hatchery. READ MORE: Mowbray woman fined after PayWave spree with stolen bank card Co-founders Tim Polmear, Rob Polmear and Bec Polmear set out with a clear vision: to create a rich and oily, maritime Tasmanian single malt whisky that proudly tells the tale of their old fishing town. "To us, it had been proven that a maritime environment produces beautiful whisky that's full of character, but it was something not yet fully embraced in Tasmania. It felt like an extension of ourselves and something we'd dreamt of having on our ever-growing whisky shelf," Tim Polmear said. Head distiller and co-founder Rob's previous experience as head distiller of Overeem Whisky and head of production for Lark Distillery helped them lay the foundations. "With years in the industry, I immediately knew how I wanted to make the spirit and we've been fortunate to be able to design and custom-make equipment which is now bringing that whisky to life," he said. READ MORE: Tasmania interested in Commonwealth Games 2026 bid With stores filled with maturing casks and a cooling system run entirely by the ocean, millions of dollars have already been invested into the distillery, all before releasing a single bottle. Waubs Harbour's oceanfront location and rugged, maritime feel is reminiscent of coastal Scottish distilleries, but remains true to its Tasmanian roots. "Our name, Waubs Harbour, is a nod to the former town name of Bicheno. It's one which honours a Tasmanian Aboriginal woman named Wauba Debar, known for her bravery as 'heroine of the sea'. We're proud to be able to continue telling the story of the special place we get to call home," Bec Polmear said. While Waubs Harbour Whisky's official first release won't be available until early 2023, the distillery is set to launch its Preview Series in mid February. Waubs Harbour Whisky's limited-release Preview Series for will be available to purchase at waubsharbourwhisky.com.

