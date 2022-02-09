news, local-news,

The start of term one may have looked a little different this year, but for students at East Launceston Primary School, finding their friends in the school yard remained the biggest concern. School principal Emmy Brient said the first day of school for 2022 had gone off without a hitch, and staff had felt supported by the Department of Education as they navigated the COVID-safe plan for schools. READ MORE: Adams Distillery recovery from fire a year on "The first day back has been amazing, we're delighted to have the students back," Ms Brient said. "We feel well-prepared, the department has run us through some protocols and every school has a risk management plan in the event of an outbreak or incident. "The teachers feel a bit safer now because they've got masks on and the children have been happy with it. READ MORE: Does Tasmania's COVID response face enough oversight and scrutiny? "They're not surprised, they've not been impacted, they still know who we are." Felicia Butler has three children at East Launceston Primary and said the return to school had been unremarkable. "I wasn't anxious or nervous at all," Ms Butler said. "The children were a little bit disappointed because we spend all the summer holidays at the beach, so the only reason they weren't keen to come back was because it meant the end of the holidays." READ MORE: Mass fish death incident at Tamar fish farm Ms Butler said the school had been proactive in ensuring that parents were well-aware of new COVID-safe policies, but said the most important thing was maintaining structure in her children's lives. "It's important for them to be at school with their friends and socialising," she said. "We'll take it a day at a time, the kids are happy to be back and that's the main thing."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/132434875/d5e480ec-838b-44b4-9dba-7b3b458b32fc.jpg/r2_215_4198_2586_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg