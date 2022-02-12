news, local-news,

A report into the viability of commercial wild-shot fallow deer in Tasmania has been called into question after the report was released publicly with heavily redacted sections. However the government department responsible for the redactions has claimed the blacked-out sections reflect parts that "could be commercial in confidence". The report, commissioned by the Tasmanian Government and produced by Launceston based consultancy firm Community Led Impact Partnerships was released in November 2020. The feasibility study formed part of the state government's response into the management of Tasmania's wild fallow deer herd following a Legislative Council inquiry in 2017. RELATED: Deer farmer shoots down idea of commercialisation of wild-shot fallow deer The draft feasibility study is being considered the Natural Resources and Environment department (formerly DPIPWE) along with the draft Tasmanian Wild Fallow Deer Strategy. However, the Australian Deer Council has reignited the debate about the legitimacy of the document raising concerns over highly redacted portions of the document and the social relationships of its author Owen Tilbury. "The Australian Deer Association has a clear apprehension of bias when it comes to this study," spokesman Scott Freeman said. "Subsequent to winning the tender to conduct the study, Mr Tilbury casually declared that he had previously taken a public position on the commercial consumption of wild deer in Tasmania, in support of one of the key protagonists, with whom Mr Tilbury has a social relationship." CLIP Consulting's Mr Tilbury responded to the accusations by saying there had been no bias, considering the findings used in the report were independently reviewed. READ MORE: Adolescent self-harm linked to school attendance "The comments made about wild deer were even-handed and made three months before the consultancy commenced not subsequent to it starting," Mr Tilbury said. He also rejected the assertion that he had social relationships with people involved in the sector. A spokesperson from NRE said some content in the report was redacted by the department. "Some content in the report was redacted by the department on the grounds that it had the potential to be commercial in confidence." Redacted parts that include the entire response from the game and pet food industry, along with the context surrounding the situation in South Australia, despite responses regarding Victoria and New South Wales printed in full. Other parts redacted include the identities of people who submitted feedback, including recreational hunters, commercial deer farmers and those in the pet food and game processing industries. READ MORE: Tasmania interested in Commonwealth Games 2026 bid The potential for wild-shot deer to serve the hospitality industry was reignited this week, after calls from Lenah Game Meat's John Kelly. Launceston restaurateur Craig Will said restaurants stood ready to use venison on their menus, and likened the meat to wallaby - a natural and healthy alternative to traditional animal products. The NRE spokesperson said submissions to the draft wild fallow deer management plan, including those in support of wild-shot deer and those against, are being reviewed. "Once these are reviewed and considered, the government will release its final report which aims to take a balanced approach." No timeline for the release of the management plan has been set by the department or the Minister. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/wHYHMmAn7bhNPtaAR3pUhR/25d2dedc-56d4-4f0d-a523-c85822b5766a.png/r4_0_1597_900_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg