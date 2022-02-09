news, local-news,

A man has been rescued on Wednesday after falling from a sea cliff located in Fortescue Bay, near Port Arthur in the state' south. Crew from the Westpac Rescue Helicopter retrieved an injured climber from the Candlestick at Cape Hauy around noon on Wednesday. He was winched to safety after he fell around 10 metres and sustained a leg injury. READ MORE: Leading Tasmanian greyhound trainer operating for 10 years without kennel licence The injured man, who is in his 30's, was flown to the Royal Hobart Hospital. The man's climbing companions were uninjured and extracted from the area by repelling down the rockface to an awaiting police boat. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/146432937/21f84609-102a-47a9-929a-1009362c4b3f.jpg/r10_376_4022_2643_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg