Players from four Australian states are mid-way through their Launceston stay for the Australian and New Zealand Railway Institute cricket carnival. Held since 1929, the event was cancelled last year for the first time since the World Wars and Launceston has been bestowed the honour of hosting its return. "All through this year we were 'do we or do we not' but there was a few among us that were positive, me being one - I wanted everyone to come to Launceston," Tasmanian Railway Institute secretary Malcolm Cash said. "There's a lot of things being cancelled and this is one of the things that's got through and we are really pleased." READ MORE: Adam Garwood ready for his S5000 debut at Symmons Plains With the NTCA complex a favoured venue due to two grounds in close proximity, the carnival reached its mid-way point on Wednesday. Although Tasmania's captain Trent Swain admitted results weren't going the state's way, having played against New South Wales, Victoria and Queensland, he stressed the importance of having fun. "It's a good social outcome for everyone, especially in the times of late with COVID - people haven't been able to get away with these type of things," he said. 'I think people have been waiting for something to do coming out of COVID and to be one of the first tournaments to get going, it's great." Membership for the Tasmanian Railway Institute is open to anyone, with next year's championships to be held at Surfers Paradise.

