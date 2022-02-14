news, local-news,

Fabulous fashions, great food and a fun social gathering is what will be on offer for those attending the Fashion for Fillies event to be held before the 2022 Launceston Cup. The event, to be held on February 20, will be an opportunity to get a sneak peek of the latest fashion and race-wear. The day will include a buffet luncheon, bar service, bubbles on arrival and viewing of a choreographed fashion show to inspire racegoers. There will also be a prize for the best dressed lady. Sue Rees of Sue Rees Modelling and Deportment Academy said that it's a great occasion to have a fun and fashionable event. READ MORE: Mowbray woman fined after PayWave spree with stolen bank card "It's more of relaxed day in preparation for the Launceston Cup, it's an nice afternoon and they can place their bets, sit back, enjoy a great meal and check out the latest fashions," she said. "The ladies wait to see the fashions the day and then I know people that have seen something they like then rush out to buy it for the cup, so if you are stuck on ideas of what to wear it's a great day for some inspiration." Tasmanian Turf Club chairwoman Alison Archer said that it was a great way to get excited for the Launceston Cup and the Fashions on the Field event. "We love to have a good collection of both men's and women's fashion, it's a great way to see what the race wear trends will be for this year and also a great chance to get out a beautiful summer frock that goes with the lovely weather," she said. The event is one of many in the lead up to the 158th running of the Launceston Cup on February 23. READ MORE: Tasmania interested in Commonwealth Games 2026 bid the Fashions on the Field competition set to showcase the best dressed attendees at the cup. Ms Archer said that both men and women dress to impress and take part in the competition. "The ladies get dressed up in their best frock, head wear and heels but also in recent times we have seen a lot more men take fashion risks and get more involved with their look and take part in the Fashions on the Field, which is great to see." For tickets to the Fashions for Fillies event contact the Tasmanian Turf Club. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/146432937/7942e5df-d281-4261-a52a-581faaae803c.jpg/r2_215_4198_2586_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg