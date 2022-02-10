news, local-news,

The Launceston BMX Club Inc. will be hoping to extend their lease for five more years at Thursday's City of Launceston council meeting. The Club is run under the national BMX sporting body rules and regulations (BMXA) for BMX, and has requested a renewal of its lease agreement, which is due to expire on March 1, 2022. The club's membership has doubled over the past few years and currently has 138 active members. The age groups for the riders range from between two to 50 years old. READ MORE: Adams Distillery recovery from fire a year on More recently, the club has improved and developed the clubrooms spending about $21,800, which included installation of a new flooring, painting the canteen and first aid room and fit-outs of shelving, bike racks, storage and adding new picnic tables. In addition, the club has improved the start and finish line and has added roofing over the start hill, as well as new fencing. The club has also spent $60,000 to improve its bike track surface. Launceston BMX Club president Matt Manshanden said the club had called its St Leonards Sports Complex facility home for 30 years and was hopeful that would continue. "There definitely won't be any issues with the lease renewal," he said. "We have a very switched-on committee crew and we've made a lot of progress in the last 30 years. We've done a lot of upgrades to the facility and later in the year we'll be hosting the Australian titles as well. "The track was all ready to go back in March two years ago before COVID-19 struck. We've done a lot of upgrades and we've had a fair bit of support from the council as well, and have a good relationship with them." READ MORE: Mass fish death incident at Tamar fish farm Mr Manshanden said sponsors had been behind the club and enabled much of the extra upgrades, including trackwork to be done. "We're really moving forward pretty fast," he said. "The young kids that come along, it's their time. It's a good environment, and everyone is happy. The kids have a place where they can ride their bikes and that's what it's all about. We offer Tuesday and Thursday training and coaching Wednesday and racing on Saturday or Sunday." If passed at the meeting, the club would be responsible for energy costs, volumetric charges for water, contents insurance and other service charges, and the club would need to maintain any infrastructure or any infrastructure installed by the tenant or council. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

