5 Bed | 2 Bath | 2 Car Hidden behind the stone fence on the corner of Campbell and Douglas Street sits this stunning character circa 1910 property on a huge 2,069m2 allotment. Entering the home, you are greeted with a large welcoming entrance that leads you through to the open plan living at the rear of the home via the wide hallway. The sunny kitchen/living area is impressive with an updated kitchen with modern convenience including ILVE freestanding stove, built-in microwave, warming drawer and dishwasher. The dining and sitting area are located adjacent to this space and there are beautiful glass doors from this area out to the paved private entertaining area. This home is surprisingly private with established trees offering a leafy oasis in the middle of Newstead. The home features five great-sized bedrooms, the master suite has an impressive amount of built-in storage and overlooks the gardens. A further three bedrooms include built-in storage and all have access to two fantastic bathrooms. There is a separate study, perfect for working from home, and a formal lounge with an open fireplace and access out to the separate sitting area. The double garage is accessed off Douglas Street and includes a second roller door at the rear to allow access into the yard, plus an adjoining workshop/garden shed. The home's period features are truly impressive and include wide hallways, pressed tin features on walls and ceilings, original timber flooring and fretwork, mantles and gorgeous lead-light windows at the front. This home is a rare offering so don't delay.

