After some conversations with motorsport legend Marcos Ambrose, Adam Garwood found himself with a fantastic opportunity in his hands. The 24-year-old Launceston driver spoke with Ambrose and Barry Rogers, both of whom are key members of the Garry Rogers Motorsport team, and eventually set up a test day in a S5000. Not long later, Garwood is shaping up to make his open-wheel debut for the team in this week's Race Tasmania event at Symmons Plains. READ MORE: "I did a test day at the GRM combine a few weeks ago and I wasn't too far off the pace so we locked in Symonds Plains," Garwood said. "Then it kind of just went from there and ended up confirming to do a full season in it." Barry's father, who the team is named after, has been responsible for assisting some of the biggest names in Australian motorsport including Jamie Whincup, Scott McLaughlin and Garth Tander. So with Barry and Ambrose at the helm, it's understandable that Garwood jumped at the opportunity. "They are one of the best teams in Australia, they've achieved a lot and they are a great team to work with," he said. "I'm really looking forward to learning off them and seeing what we can achieve." Following his father Greg into motorsport, Garwood has driven in Sports TG, the Touring Car Masters and the Porsche Carrera Cup categories across his career, with Race Tasmania set to be his first meet in an open-wheel car. Luckily for him, he gets to make the transition at his home circuit. "Obviously at Symmons there isn't as many corners as there is at other tracks. I've felt pretty comfortable so far, so it's just seeing where we end up after this weekend and going from there," he said. "It's pretty much just upper-body strength that you've got to work on because obviously the downforce of the car is pretty big - it's pretty physical on the body. "Really it's just learning to use all of the downforce and getting used to being in the centre of the car rather than to one side like I'm used to." What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

