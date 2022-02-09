sport, local-sport,

Siggy Carr has two special reasons for wanting to win Sunday's $250,000 Hobart Cup on tough staying mare Full Knots Ahead. The first is that she would create history by becoming the first jockey to win the 147-year-old race on a horse that she also trains. And the second is that she would emulate her father Royston who trained 1990 winner Firetap. It was Royston who, indirectly, gave Siggy the chance to train Full Knots Ahead, a $15 chance in the latest tab.com.au market. "I wouldn't have the horse if not for him," Siggy Carr explained. "He previously trained her but wanted to take a little break and luckily her owners passed her on to me." Full Knots Ahead has since won six races culminating with the Brighton Cup, a traditional Hobart Cup lead-up, on January 7. Her only run since was a third to fellow Hobart Cup contenders White Hawk and Glass Warrior in the Summer Cup a fortnight later. Carr described Full Knots Ahead as 'quite a quirky horse'. "She can be laid back and beautiful but at times she can be very boisterous," she said. "To be able to train and ride her (in the cup) is absolutely exciting. "I've always wanted to win the Hobart Cup as a trainer because Dad's done it." Carr has already won the Hobart Cup as a jockey on Geegees Blackflash in 2015. She has held a joint jockey-trainer licence for the past three years but, under current Tasracing policy, will have to choose between the two roles in two years' time. "As it stands you can only have a joint licence for five years but I'm hoping they might change that before my time is up," Carr said. Sunday's Hobart Cup will be her 10th as a jockey but first as a trainer. "To win it would be the making of me as a trainer," she said. "It's one of those things that puts you on the map. "To win it on Geegees Blackflash was absolutely brilliant ... it's the race you want to win as a Tasmanian jockey. "(But) as a trainer you get to spend more time with your horses and you know them better so to be able to do both (ride and train) is a dream come true." Three interstate horses accepted for the Hobart Cup and they head the early market - Ho Ho Khan trained by Mitchell Freedman, In A Twinkling (Lindsey Smith) and Lord Belvedere (Annabel Neasham). Devonport Cup winner White Hawk is the shortest-priced local runner ahead of last year's Launceston Cup winner Glass Warrior. Victorian horses are the favourites for the three feature races on Derby Day. TASMANIAN DERBY 3.10 The Nephew 4.80 No Surprises 6.00 Dodgy One 6.50 Tanaka Son 8.00 Ashy Boy 10.00 Alpine Affair 17.00-plus others BOW MISTRESS 3.50 Florescent Star 5.50 Award Winner 7.50 Bons Abroad 8.00 Zoushine 9.50 Take The Sit 10.00 Miss Tuppence 12.00 Boom Dot Com 12.00 Jaja Chaboogie 14.00 Reite Den Blitz 21.00-plus others STRUTT STAKES 2.50 Bundle Of Fun 2.80 Verbano 6.00 Ashmania 6.50 Gee Gee Enuf Speed 11.00 Gee Gee Miss Quita 14.00 Miss Charlie Brown 61.00-plus others HOBART CUP 3.30 Ho Ho Khan 4.20 In A Twinkling 6.50 Lord Belvedere 7.50 White Hawk 10.00 Glass Warrior 13.00 Eastender 15.00 Full Knots Ahead 15.00 Sh'bourne Renegade 23.00 Encosta Fiorente 34.00 Captain Cook 34.00 Creative Hero 51.00 So Astounding THOMAS LYONS 4.80 Justacanta 5.50 Mandela Effect 6.00 Lim's Cruiser 7.50 And Beyond 9.00 Biometric 11.00 Deroche 13.00 Shot Of Irish 15.00 More Than Exceed 19.00 Balearic 21.00 Swoop Dog 26.00 Blaze Forth 31.00 Ethical Dilemma 34.00 Brinktop Lad

