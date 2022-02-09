newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Two elderly men have died with COVID-19 taking the state's recent death toll to nine. Additionally there were 574 new cases of the virus added to the state's total active cases, which includes infants, and primary and secondary school-aged children. Of these new cases, 23 were in the 0 to 4 year old age group, 48 cases were in the 5 to 9 age group, and 90 were in the 10 to 19 year old age group. READ MORE: Why Tasmania chose to have less COVID testing of school students The state's total active cases is 3,214, but Public Health has advised that there would be many more active and unconfirmed cases in the community. Of the nine deaths since borders reopened, six have been residents in aged care facilities. Public Health deputy director Scott McKeown said five of the people who died were not vaccinated for various reasons, including palliative care reasons. READ MORE: Does Tasmania's COVID response face enough oversight and scrutiny? It was unclear where the remaining deaths occurred but Mr McKeown said no-one has died without receiving care. "Each person has received care in the appropriate setting for their clinical needs," he said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

