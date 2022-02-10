news, local-news, rapid antigen tests, covid-19, Ben Lomond, conscription

Where are the so-called free rapid antigen tests for concession card holders? I have a pension card and I have tried two chemists now (Terry White pharmacy at Newstead; Priceline pharmacy at Kmart) and have been told at both places that there are no RATs available. Why not? READ MORE: Leading Tasmanian greyhound trainer operating for 10 years without kennel licence We older pensioners can't freely go around many chemists looking for these tests. Tests were available if one wanted to pay / buy one at Priceline but there were no free ones. Where are they? YES to pausing the e-scooter trial in Launceston. Council needs to look at overseas stats of injuries and deaths. Most importantly, give those in our community who are affected a chance to tell their stories. I'd respectfully ask those who don't walk our streets to let us look at the human cost to our community, not make sweeping statements. What's more important? The legal right to ride a scooter on a pavement or the right for pedestrians to walk safely? DUE to reading the publications relating to e-scooters, I have been more observant in my travels, and have sighted a number of concerns, particularly relating to the disability sector. My highest concerns have been in the Newstead area, where I have sighted scooters parked in the middle of footpaths, which included a couple laying across the middle. I have sighted many people in the area using roller aides and mobility scooters, and have noted a high number of community members in the Newstead area with disabilities, particularly due to disability accommodation. It would be extremely difficult for individuals using roller aides to manoeuvre around these particular scooters, and virtually impossible for those on mobility scooters to continue on the footpath, removing their basic right to fulfill their needs in their community. What do they do? READ MORE: Adams Distillery recovery from fire a year on What if they are unable to cross the road safely as the scooter is blocking their path to the closest crossing with lights, reverse, turn around and go back home without meeting their needs? This situation may be few and far between, however, it should not, and cannot exist, as it is a huge barrier for the rights of those with disabilities, and must be reviewed. YES, is the simple answer. But why can't we incorporate State Emergency Services and Rural Fire service, St John's Volunteer plus Marine Rescue etc? Also bring back the Home Guard to relieve the pressures on our police and emergency services, plus the Citizen Military Force. I feel that everyone who's fit and able to serve can choose the field they want to go into during conscription. I served eight years in RFS and SES because I couldn't serve my country. It has improved my skills for communicating, writing, building self-esteem and much more. REGARDING "Physical use of cash declines, but many Tasmanians 'stick to cash', argue against cashless society" (The Examiner, February 2). Tasmanians and Australians don't want a cashless society. Cash is safe, private, reliable and surcharge-free. READ MORE: Mass fish death incident at Tamar fish farm Cash is the way many people budget. Card and phone payments carry information that can be tracked. Card surcharges can be $5 or more when paying a big bill. I want the right to choose how I pay - in legal tender notes and coins or with my phone or card. The right to use cash is essential for a free, open and democratic nation. I'M a mainland skier. I was in Tasmania for other reasons one season. First attempt at Ben Lomond: closed for bad weather. Second attempt: very thin cover, which had melted and refrozen, and so was more akin to ice skating. Snowmaking is essential at all mainland resorts where I ski: giving reliability, and prolonging seasons. If Ben Lomond is in trouble, has Mt Field been abandoned? It had decorative snow, so I was unable to ski during my visit. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

