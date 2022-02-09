newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Nationals is the next stop for Tasmanian Institute of Sport cyclists Will Eaves and Jack Menzies. They'll be putting in the hard yards for the next six weeks as they prepare for their campaigns at the National Track Cycling Championships in Brisbane in late March. The pair were selected for the team following their recent form and outstanding efforts at the state track championships a fortnight ago. They were part of a team of four that secured silver in the under-19s team's pursuit last year on the national stage. And there could be more success to come with the young guns bringing down their times. Menzies recorded a 4.28-minute four-kilometre individual pursuit at the state titles which was seven seconds faster than he was aiming for. READ MORE: Stalwart in rare company: Kay reflects on 20 years of service He claimed first in his first ever attempt at the 4km event. "I started relatively strong compared to what I normally do and was a bit above where I'm normally at," he said. "Then I just realised I had good legs on the day and held the pace and felt pretty comfortable doing it." Menzies, a Mersey Valley Devonport rider, has the 4km pursuit and 1km time trial to look forward to in Brisbane. Eaves secured a 10-second personal best at the state event with his speedy 3.18-minute time in the 3km individual pursuit. "I felt strong the entire race," the City of Burnie cyclist said. "It was surprising after doing sprints at the start of the day and then going to do my pursuit." The 17-year-old would like to finish top four in his 3km pursuit and top five in most of his bunch races at nationals. So what does the preparation ahead look like? "There are a lot of efforts," Eaves said. "It really changes between track and road. So road is more longer kilometres and track's more four-minute, five-minute efforts and short climbs." Both cyclists harbour big ambitions for their careers. "Overall, I'd love to make the Olympics (track preferably) that's a very big goal," Menzies said. "So over the next few years, I'll definitely be putting my head down and working real hard to try and make that work." Eaves' dream is get into elite road cycling. "The long-term goal would be to turn pro on road," the Hellyer College year 12 student said. "The short-term would be just try and go well at national events." The national track cycling team includes seniors riders Lauren Perry, Josh Duffy, Zack Gilmore (Launceston), Dalton Stretton (Burnie), Jack Menzies (Mersey Valley) as well as under-19 riders Felicity Wilson-Haffenden (Hobart), Hamish McKenzie (Northern Districts), Will Eaves, Hayden Van der Ploeg and Campbell Palmer (Burnie). The junior national track team features Meika Derrico, Sybille O'Rourke (Mersey Valley), Alex Eaves, Nicholas Broxam (Burnie), Lachlan Oliver, Thomas Blazely (Launceston), Dylan Rogers and Jonas Shelverton (Hobart). Matthew Gilmore and Janelle Smith are the state coaches.

