Northern anglers who like to catch rainbow trout will welcome news about those stocked recently by the Inland Fisheries Service. These were donated domestic rainbows, fat, healthy fish averaging 1.3 kg although ranging up to 2 kilograms. Brushy Lagoon received 750 rainbows, Pioneer Lake 150, Derby Mine Hole 75, Lake Kara 140, Frombergs Dam 250, Craigbourne Dam 757 and Bradys Lake 1500. At the other end of the island, a keen angler fishing saltwater in the South-East was pleased with his catches off Primrose Sands, reporting that the flathead he bagged were the biggest and best from there for the past five years. But of concern to the IFS, Hydro and Marine And Safety Tasmania is the treatment of floating pontoons around lakes by anglers placing rocks down to be able to step onto them. Pontoons which are too far out to reach should be slid back to shore, because besides endangering boats and anglers, those rocks used as steps can damage pontoon cables and chains. The IFS has also reported that its officers recently found that fly-fishers on the Central Plateau have been impressed of late by the quality and number of trout being taken from weedy parts of Arthurs Lake. Also gratifying were rewards for presenting dry flies out on the Western Lakes at fisheries like Howes Bay and Double Lagoons, Flora and O'Dells and Lake Kay. Arthurs Lake 2.05 (metres from full) Great Lake 11.97 Little Pine Lagoon 0.82 Penstock Lagoon 0.25 Woods Lake 0.79 Lake St Clair 2.03 Lake Echo 3.81 Bradys Lake 1.06 Bronte Lagoon 0.96 Laughing Jack Lagoon 4.01 Meadowbank 0.34 Lake Plimsoll 5.53 Lake Murchison 16.41 Lake Mackintosh 4.84 Lake Pieman 1.66 Lake Mackenzie 5.75 Lake Rowallan 11.71 Lake Parangana 1.56 Lake Cethana 0.26 Lake Barrington 0.35 Lake Gairdner 0.50 Lake Paloona 1.25 Lake Augusta 3.00 Dee Lagoon spilling Pine Tier Lagoon 2.64 Lake Liapootah 1.66 Lake Leake 4.5 (0.5 below spillway)

