Stolen rifle found among arms stash at St Leonards home

A 43-year-old man pleaded guilty to a litany of firearm-related charges in the Launceston Magistrates court this week, after police uncovered a stolen firearm among an unlicensed gun stash at his St Leonards home. The charges related to the events of October 20, when Tasmania Police executed a search warrant at the address of the defendant, Wade Griffith Imlach. READ MORE: Lefroy cannabis trafficker admits to 20-bong-a-day habit Upon entering at 9:15am, police reportedly uncovered several firearms and firearms parts, including a Ruger 77 .22 rifle, a disassembled 12-gauge shotgun, as well as a shortened "sawn-off" barrel, an ejector and a trigger assembly. Police also identified a Colt replica, 200 grams of gunpowder and a stash of ammunition containing 20 .22 rounds, 12 shotgun shells and 61 .22 calibre rounds. READ MORE: Pre-election pitch for new indoor stadium in Launceston Of particular note was the Ruger rifle, which was found on the floor of Imlach's bedroom, and had been reported stolen from a home in Hillcrest some time prior. Consequently, Imlach came before the Launceston Magistrates Court on Tuesday and pleaded guilty to nine charges, including possessing a firearm when he was not the holder of a firearm licence of the appropriate category, possessing a stolen firearm, and possessing a shortened firearm. It is an offence to shorten a firearm to a length less than 65 centimetres. He also pleaded guilty to two drug offences that also arose during the police search, namely a bong, which had been previously used to smoke cannabis. The remainder of his nine guilty pleas refer to other firearm-related charges, including failure to take precautions to ensure the safekeeping of a firearm and possession of a firearm part. When questioned by police about the stolen rifle, Imlach said he had bought the firearm "years ago" for about $1100. Under questioning he also claimed the shortened firearm had been bought already shortened and admitted that all the firearms and parts were his, apart from the 200 grams of gunpowder. At the time of the trial Imlach had no prior firearm convictions. READ MORE: Owner of goats with cable-tied testicles fined for animal cruelty A former truck driver, Imlach was unemployed at the time of the trial but expected to start working on the railway in the coming months. Noting all nine guilty pleas, Magistrate Simon Brown called the stolen firearm charge "a concerning one" that could carry prison time in some circumstances. However, Brown ultimately issued Imlach a fine for $2749.30 for the seven firearm-related charges. Imlach was also convicted on the two drug offences but no fine was issued. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

